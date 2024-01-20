Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 81, and telecast details

Telugu Titans square off against the UP Yoddhas in the 81st game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 20.

The Titans continued their abysmal campaign, starting their home leg with a humiliating 42-26 defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing.

The Pawan Sehrawat-led side are on the verge of being knocked out of contention, as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 10 points from 13 games.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, have now lost six games on the trot, including a 34-31 defeat to three-time champion Patna Pirates in their previous outing.

The Pardeep Narwal-led side has slipped to 11th in the points table with 23 points, having won only three of their 14 games.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, 81st Match PKL 2023

Date: January 20, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L L

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari

UP Yoddhas (UP): Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7s

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Ajit Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit and Omkar R

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda and Hitesh

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

The Titans have made multiple changes to their starting seven in recent games but are yet to find their best playing combination. The weak defensive unit of the team is expected to get exposed once again as they gear up to face an experienced Pardeep Narwal.

The Yoddhas, meanwhile, will be relying heavily on their star raider Pardeep Narwal to step up once again. However, the defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are expected to take charge of the defence.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

