Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 86, and telecast details

U Mumba square off against Puneri Paltan in the 86th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23.

U Mumba are having a torrid campaign, going winless in five games, including a 39-33 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC in their previous outing. They have slipped to seventh in the points table with 37 points, winning six of their 13 games.

The Paltan, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a comfortable 34-24 victory over the Gujarat Giants in their previous game. They are second with 57 points, having won 11 of their 13 games. They have played two fewer games than table-toppers, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 86th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 23, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): L L T L L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W L W W W

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7s

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Bittu, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam and Gokulakannan M

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

U Mumba raider Guman Singh was the standout performer against Dabang Delhi, notching up 13 points. However, his efforts went in vain, as the team lost by six points.

The Paltan, meanwhile, will start the as the clear favourites, as they have impressed in both departments. They are playing like a combined unit, and all of their players are contributing significantly.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

