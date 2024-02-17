Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 125, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas take on Gujarat Giants in the 125th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Saturday, February 17.

The Yoddhas faced a humiliating 67-30 loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game. Gagana Gowna was the star raider with a Super-10, while Hitesh shone in defense with a High-5.

Meanwhile, the Giants hammered Bengaluru Bulls (50-28) in their most recent game during the Kolkata leg. Parteek Dahiya scored 13 raid points, while captain Fazel Atrachali led the defensive unit with six successful tackles, along with Balaji D, who earned four tackle points with a 100 percent success rate.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 125, PKL 2023

Date: February 17, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L W L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W W L L

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas (UP): Sumit (C), Hitesh/Nitesh, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda, Mahipal, Anil Kumar

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir/Manuj, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammad Nabibaksh

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have an edge over UP Yoddhas in the head-to-head contests, having won six of 10 games, including one this season.

The Giants have qualified for the playoffs and are on a three-game winning streak, while the Yoddhas have lost four of their last five games. Considering their recent form, the Giants are expected to dominate.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda