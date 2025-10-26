Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

The Mini Qualifier match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place on October 26 between former champions Bengaluru Bulls and Vijay Malik-led Telugu Titans. It is a battle between the teams which finished third and fourth in the league stage.
The winner of this match will head to the Eliminator 3 match on October 28, where they will take on the winner of Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, the loser of this match will have to play the Eliminator 2 match on October 27 against the winner of the Eliminator 1.
It will be interesting to see which team qualifies for the next round. Before the high-stakes contest begins, here's a quick preview for the Mini Qualifier match.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match details
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Mini Qualifier, PKL 2025
Date: October 26, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W W L W
Telugu Titans (TEL): L W W L L
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s
Bengaluru: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Titans: Manjeet, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat Hooda, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Bengaluru Bulls have a ton of momentum by their side, having recorded a hat-trick of victories in their last three league matches. On the other side, the Telugu Titans suffered a defeat in their previous league stage game against the Haryana Steelers.
Also, the Bulls defeated the Titans by two points when the two franchises clashed at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Bulls will start as the favorites to win the Mini Qualifier match.
Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Telugu Titans.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.