Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

The Mini Qualifier match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place on October 26 between former champions Bengaluru Bulls and Vijay Malik-led Telugu Titans. It is a battle between the teams which finished third and fourth in the league stage.

Ad

The winner of this match will head to the Eliminator 3 match on October 28, where they will take on the winner of Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, the loser of this match will have to play the Eliminator 2 match on October 27 against the winner of the Eliminator 1.

It will be interesting to see which team qualifies for the next round. Before the high-stakes contest begins, here's a quick preview for the Mini Qualifier match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Mini Qualifier, PKL 2025

Ad

Trending

Date: October 26, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W W L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): L W W L L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Bengaluru: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Ad

Titans: Manjeet, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat Hooda, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengaluru Bulls have a ton of momentum by their side, having recorded a hat-trick of victories in their last three league matches. On the other side, the Telugu Titans suffered a defeat in their previous league stage game against the Haryana Steelers.

Ad

Also, the Bulls defeated the Titans by two points when the two franchises clashed at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Bulls will start as the favorites to win the Mini Qualifier match.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More