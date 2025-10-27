Pro Kabaddi 2025 Eliminator 2 BEN vs PAT Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

In the high-pressure knockout stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Season 12, the do-or-die Eliminator 2 features a gripping encounter between the impactful Bengaluru Bulls and the three-time champions, Patna Pirates.

The Bengaluru Bulls, who finished third in the league stage, find themselves in this sudden-death match after a loss in the Mini-Qualifier against the Telugu Titans. Their campaign has been defined by the consistent brilliance of their Iranian raider, Alireza Mirzaian, and a stout corner defense led by Deepak Sankar and Yogesh. The Bulls will need their supporting raiders and defenders to step up and ensure Alireza isn't left to carry the entire load against a team with serious momentum.

The Patna Pirates, who finished seventh but have surged through the knockout rounds, enter this match with immense confidence. They have secured two consecutive Playoff victories, eliminating U Mumba and then thumping Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1, thanks to the sensational form of their young raider, Ayan. Ayan has been an unstoppable force, backed by a clinical defensive unit led by the corner duo of Ankit and Navdeep. For the Pirates, the goal will be simple to continue their giant-killing run.

This Eliminator 2 promises an explosive battle between the Bulls' balanced attack and defense versus the Pirates' red-hot raiding form. Ahead of this crucial clash that will determine the third team to make it to Eliminator 3, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for the PKL 2025 Eliminator 2.

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Eliminator 2 Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2025 Playoffs

Bengaluru Bulls (BEN): L W W W L

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W W W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BUL): Yogesh (c), Akash Shinde, Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Deepak Sankar

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Eliminator 2 Prediction

The key battle will be between Ayan's unstoppable raiding and the Bulls' highly-rated defense, particularly the corner combination of Deepak Sankar and Yogesh. Ayan has been in the form of his life, but the Bulls boast one of the best average tackle points in the league.

For the Bulls, the pressure is on their main raider Alireza Mirzaian to deliver another Super 10 and keep the scoreboard ticking against the disciplined Patna defense. The Pirates' defense, particularly the in-form Navdeep at Right Corner, will target Alireza and try to force the secondary raiders into errors.

Patna Pirates have played two knockout matches already and have built significant rhythm and confidence, especially their raiding unit. The Bulls, coming off a loss, will need to reset quickly and bring their A-game defensively.

Considering Patna Pirates' dominant performance in the Eliminator 1 and their psychological edge from winning the tie-breaker against the Bulls in the league stage, they are positioned for a narrow victory.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are slightly favoured to win this contest and qualify for Eliminator 3.

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

