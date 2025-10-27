Pro Kabaddi 2025, PUN vs DEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC

The Qualifier 1 match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place between two former PKL champions Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC. Pune had won the championship in season 10, while Delhi ended the eighth season as the champions.

Both teams are just two wins away from winning the PKL 2025 trophy right now. Both sides performed exceptionally well in the league stage and attained the top two positions in the standings.

Incidentally, both teams won 13 matches each, but both suffered a defeat in their last two outings. Ahead of their battle in Qualifier 1, here's a quick preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC match details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Qualifier 1, PKL 2025

Date: October 27, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025

Puneri Paltan (PUN): L L W W W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L L W L W

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s

Paltan: Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Delhi: Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik (c), Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan played out a thrilling 38-38 draw the last time they clashed in PKL 2025. It will be interesting to see if Ashu Malik returns for this match, and how he performs if he returns to the Dabang Delhi KC playing seven.

A lot will depend on Ashu's return and performance. However, Puneri Paltan seem to have a better balanced team, and so Pune will have a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Dabang Delhi KC.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

