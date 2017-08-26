Pro-Kabaddi: Patna Pirates trounce Tamil Thalaivas 35-24

by PTI News 26 Aug 2017, 22:51 IST

(Eds: Updating with result of second match) Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Patna Pirates registered their first win of the Mumbai leg of the season five of Pro Kabaddi League by trouncing a lacklustre Tamil Thalaivas 35-24 here this evening. Patna, who drew with Bengal Warriors 36-36 last night, came from behind after trailing Thalaivas 1-4 after the first four minutes. It was Patna's fourth win in the tournament in seven games. The loss, a fourth for the southern side, meant that they continued to languish at the bottom of the table in Zone B. Patna inflicted two all outs, one in either half, on the opposition in their 11-point win. Patna's Monu Goyat (11 points) was the chief architect of their win and he was ably aided by Jaideep (5 points) who scored most tackle points. An unsuccessful raid by Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal gave Thalaivas the opening points. Thalaiva skipper Ajay Thakur (10 points in the match) followed it up by picking up a successful raid. Later, the Tamil defence captured Narwal and Goyat in subsequent raids to give the Chennai team the 4-1 lead after four minutes. But a determined Patna bounced back in style and did an all out of their opposition. And later a successful raid by Narwal in the last minute of the first half gave them two crucial points to make it 16-9 in their favour at the half way mark. In the second half, Patna continued to extend their lead and with 10 minutes for the final whistle, Patna led 23-16. Then a super raid by Goyat in the 32nd minute gave Patna their second all out of the match, as their lead zoomed to 28-16. The northern side continued in that form to register a comfortable win. The Patna defence was upto the mark as well, ensuring most raids by the opposition team were unsuccessful. In the second game, a closely contested one, Puneri Paltan edged out U Mumba 26-24, as the home team continued its losing streak in the home leg. Last night, Jaipur Pink Panthers had defeated U Mumba 39-36. Paltan skipper Deepak Hooda (7 points) starred in their win. The Pune team was trailing 9-15 at the half way mark, but they made a remarkable comeback in the second session to sneak out a win by mere two points. The comeback included one all out of the home team. It was once again a disappointing day for U Mumba skipper Anup Kumar, who scored an unsuccessful raid with a minute to go for the whistle, when his side needed him the most to bag points. With this match, U Mumba now have five losses and three wins, while the Pune side recorded its fifth win in seven games