Pro Kabaddi: PKL 9 auction to be held on July 29; Total purse amount increased to ₹5 Crore

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction will take place on July 29th, 2022, with the venue yet to be decided by the organisers.

As part of PKL's continuous growth since the league's inception in 2014, Sportskeeda has also learnt that the purse amount allocated to each team will be ₹5 Crore, when compared to the ₹4.4 Crore that was in store for the PKL 8 auction.

The PKL 9 auction will take place five days post the culmination of the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championships, which is slated to be held from 21st July to 24th July in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

"All the scouts and team owners are gearing up for some exciting times ahead with PKL 9. We had a lot of keen eyes on some young performers at the Khelo India Games, and there is also a big platform for players to impress scouts with their performances in the Senior Nationals later this month," the source quipped.

When will the PKL 2022 Auction retained players list come out?

Following template from previous seasons, the PKL 9 auction is also expected to allow each franchise to retain a maximum of 6 players ahead of the proceedings.

Pro Kabaddi franchises have been given time until July 12th to submit their list of players who will be retained ahead of the PKL 9 Auction.

Pardeep Narwal was the costliest player at PKL Auction 8

In the Pro Kabaddi Auction that was held last year, star raider Pardeep Narwal pocketed the biggest contract as the UP Yoddha shelled out a massive sum of ₹1.65 Crore (Almost 30% of their purse) to sign the record-breaker.

However, despite making a strong comeback in the second half of PKL 8, Pardeep was among the disappointments by his lofty standards, and it remains to be seen if the Yoddha do shell out more money to retain their star player.

