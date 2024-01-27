Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs UP match

Pro Kabaddi League season 10's Patna leg continued earlier tonight with two matches. Home team Patna Pirates played out a thrilling draw against last season's finalists Puneri Paltan. Aslam Inamdar scored a Super 10, while Sachin Tanwar earned nine points as the match ended in a 32-32 draw.

After that, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas suffered a nine-point defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC. Captain Ashu Malik stole the show by scoring another Super 10 for Delhi this season. His splendid performance helped his team record a 36-27 win.

Now that tonight's two matches have ended, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal continues to reign supreme, but Ashu Malik has reduced the gap between himself and Arjun to just four raid points. Thanks to his 11-point haul against the UP Yoddhas, Ashu now has total 168 raid points in his account. Notably, Ashu has played one game more than Arjun.

Pawan Sehrawat, Guman Singh and Maninder Singh have retained their positions in the Top 5. Guman will be in action tomorrow as U Mumba take on the Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui is back at the top of the leaderboard

Two changes took place in the Top 5 of the PKL 10 Most Tackle Points list. Mohammadreza Shadloui has regained the pole position courtesy his three tackle points against the Patna Pirates. Shadloui now has 60 tackle points, two more than Sagar, who has dropped to the second spot.

Sumit has returned to the Top 5 of the leaderboard. The UP Yoddhas defender earned six tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC, but his efforts came in a losing cause. Nevertheless, Sumit is fourth in the list now with a total of 51 tackle points.