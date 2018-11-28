×
Ranji: Dubey's ton helps Mumbai post 297 against Gujarat

PTI
NEWS
News
21   //    28 Nov 2018, 18:59 IST

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) All-rounder Shivam Dubey struck a brisk 110 as Mumbai fought back to post a modest 297 against Gujarat on the opening day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game here.

Dubey, who got a life on 14, made most of it to bring up his second first-class hundred at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The left-handed batsman was dropped by Rujal Bhatt in the slips and he did not look back after that.

Dubey had hit his maiden first-class hundred against Railways in New Delhi.

In his 128-ball knock, Dubey struck eight fours and six towering sixes as he bailed Mumbai out of trouble after the hosts were teetering at 74-5.

Dubey first joined hands with Siddesh Lad (62 in 141 balls) and then captain Dhawal Kulkarni (23 in 66 balls).

He forged a 74-run sixth wicket stand with Lad and added 84 runs for the seventh wicket with Kulkarni.

Earlier, put into bat on a greenish wicket, Mumbai had a disastrous start as they lost both their openers Akhil Herwadkar (0) and Jay Bista (8) cheaply.

Then experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (40) and Siddesh Lad rallied the innings with a 53-run stand for the third wicket. But Yadav threw his wicket away soon, with Mumbai in a spot of bother at 74-3.

Then Armaan Jaffer, who made a comeback to the Ranji team, got a reality check. Jaffer (0) and experienced Aditya Tare (0) fell in quick succession as Mumbai slumped to 74-5.

However, after that Dubey build the innings.

After Dubey fell to Piyush Chawla, debutant Dhurmil Matkar made a valiant 47 in 53 balls to take Mumbai near the 300-run mark. Mumbai's innings folded up in 80.3 overs.

For Gujarat, left-arm medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla was the pick of bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-78.

He was supported by Rush Kalaria (3-80) and Piyush Chawla (1-53).

At Mysuru, Karnataka bowlers led by J Suchith bundled out Maharashtra for 113.

At Raipur, Chhattisgarh ended day one at 188/6, with Harpreet Singh Bhatia scoring 63 against Vidarbha.

And at Rajkot, Aarpit Vasavada hit a century as Saurashtra ended the opening day at 266/6 against Baroda.

Brief Scores: At Mumbai: Mumbai 297 all out (Shivam Dubey 110, Siddesh Lad 62, Arzan Nagwaswalla 5-78) versus Gujarat.

At Mysuru: Maharashtra 113 all out (Ruturaj Gaikwad 39, Rohit Motwani 34, J Suchith 4-26, Ronit More 2-16) versus Karnataka 70/3 (Dega Nischal 32 not out, Rahul Tripathi 1-7). Karnataka trail by 43 runs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 188/6 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 63, Manoj Singh 41 not out; Aditya Thakare 3-41) versus Vidarbha.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 266/6 (Aarpit Vasavada 120, Prerak Mankad 85, Atit Sheth 2-44) versus Baroda

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
