RAT vs NAN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Ratnagiri District vs Nanded District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 2

Ratnagiri District will lock horns with Nanded District in the second match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024 on Tuesday, March 5. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Nanded District finished fourth last season, losing a third-place playoff match to Kolhapur District 26-43. Meanwhile, Ratnagiri District didn't have the best of the seasons as they crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

Both teams will look to start their campaign with a bang when they face each other on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Ratnagiri District vs Nanded District, Match 2, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 5, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shubham Patil, Raj Bhosale, Sarthak Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Darshan Kotawadekar, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Sujan Kansare, Aryan Kardekar, Bhushan Gudhekar, Sourabh Divekar, Abhishek Shinde, Amarsing Kashyap, Atharv Dhumal, Banty Nikam, Paras Patil, Ritesh Birje.

Nanded District

Aryan Dhawale, Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Mayur Awargand, Swapnil Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Shubham Elegave, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Shrikant Kurhade, Vishal Bedake, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Yash Wankhedee, Omkar Wadikar.

Probable Playing 7s

Ratnagiri District

Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Paras Patil, Bhushan Gudhekar, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Nilesh Shinde.

Nanded District

Sourabh Rathod, Swapnil Rathod, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Aryan Dhawale, Yash Wankhedee, Omkar Wadikar.

RAT vs NAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Swapnil Rathod, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Paras Patil, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil.

Captain: Ved Patil | Vice-captain: Shreyas Shinde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avishkar Palkar, Sourabh Rathod, Swapnil Rathod, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, Bhushan Gudhekar, Aryan Dhawale, Omkar Wadikar.

Captain: Yakum Arsalan Pathan | Vice-captain: Bhushan Gudhekar