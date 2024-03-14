SAT vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Satara District vs Kolhapur District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 39

Satara District (SAT) will be up against Kolhapur District (KOL) in Match 39 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 14. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Satara District are seventh in the standings with one point and a score difference of -24, having lost both games they've played thus far. They registered losses against Palghar District and Nandurbar District.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur District are fifth with six points and a score difference of -1 by a couple of games. They defeated Nashik District in their season opener by four points but lost to Palghar District in the next outing by five points.

Match Details

Match: Satara District vs Kolhapur District, Match 39, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 14, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Satara District

Amit Mali, Ashish Karne, Prathamesh Mane, Yash Shantram, Arihant Bhosale, Ganesh Aawale, Omkar Palakar, Vedant Jagtap, Harish Vgare, Pranav Kumar Chavhan, Paajwal Zanzane, Pranav Dhumal, Anand Shinde, Arihant Anandrao, Atharv Sawant, Chaitanya Raut, Krushna Pawar, Kunal Kiran, Om Bhosale, and Pratik Mhaske.

Kolhapur District

Aman Bisure, Dharshan Erappa, Rushikesh Mohite, Sourabh Fagare, Chandrakant Jagtap, Omkar Patil, Sarvesh Karvate, Shubham Repe, Avdhut Patole, Dadaso Pujari, Saiprasad Patil, Aditya Powar, Dhananjay Bhosale, Sahil Patil, Tushar Barge, Dipak Patil, Prasad Paril, Prathamesh Jadhav, and Vaibhav Rabade.

Probable Playing 7s

Satara District

Anand Shinde, Ganesh Awale, Atharv Sawant, Yash Nikam, Pranav Dhumal, Pavankumar Chavan, Prathamesh Mane

Kolhapur District

Sourabh Fagare, Omkar Patil, Dadaso Pujari, Dhananjay Bhosale, Saiprasad Patil, Chandrakant Jagtap, Vaibhav Rabade

SAT vs KOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dadaso Pujari, Dhananjay Bhosale, Anand Shinde, Omkar Patil, Sourabh Fagarel, Ganesh Awale, Yash Shantram.

Captain: Sourabh Fagarel | Vice-captain: Ganesh Awale

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dadaso Pujari, Saiprasad Patil, Anand Shinde, Omkar Patil, Sourabh Fagarel, Ganesh Awale, Chandrakant Jagtap.

Captain: Dadaso Pujari | Vice-captain: Anand Shinde