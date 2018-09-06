Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tamil Thalaivas hopes for winning start in 6th edition

PTI
NEWS
News
66   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:57 IST

beginning October 5

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) After an unimpressive home run in the previous season of Pro-Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas head coach Edachery Bhaskaran is confident of the team doing well in the 2018 edition beginning here on October 5.

The aim was to win the maximum number of games, Bhaskaran said.

"We have a balanced squad for the forthcoming season. If we can get some wins under our belt early, it will help us inch closer to the Super Playoffs," Bhaskaran said at an event to launch the team jersey here.

The players were optimistic of winning all the home matches, he said.

About the difficulties a franchise faces when its home leg is scheduled in the final half of the tournament, Baskaran said, "by the time we had our home leg last year, teams had worked out our strategies.

Few players succumbed to injuries as well. These factors could dent a teams chances. Its good that we have it early this time."

While the Thalaivas jersey was predominantly yellow in colour during its debut season, the franchise has opted for a makeover, to dark blue.

Popular Tamil film star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in as the face of PKL in Tamil Nadu.

"I have played the sport at a very young age. This is our game. I am thankful (to the organisers) for getting me on board. I hope kabaddi will receive a strong backing in the coming years from the fans," the actor said.

A spokesperson of Star Sports, the official broadcaster, said PKL season five had seen record viewership numbers and they were looking to attract more audience this time

