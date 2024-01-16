Vijayanagara Veers will take on Aravalli Arrows in the 17th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 16, Tuesday.

Vijayanagara Veers are in the eighth position in the standings with one win and a loss, carrying six points. They started their campaign with a win over the Hampi Heroes by 27–26. However, they later lost their plot, suffering a close defeat over Panchala Pride by 22–23.

Sainath Manchala bagged nine points in two games, making him one of the players to watch out for. Raju Galla is another player to keep a keen eye on, with 13 points.

On the other hand, the Aravalli Arrows are in the fifth rank with two wins and one defeat, racking up 10 points. They initiated with a loss over Murthal Magnets by 21–30. However, they made a strong comeback over Maurya Mavericks (34-32) and Hampi Heroes (32-26).

Anuj Yadav is having an impressive season, amassing 16 points in three games. Yuvraj Choudhary accumulated 12 points in three games, making him one of the best players for the Arrows.

Match Details

Match: Vijayanagara Veers vs Aravalli Arrows, Match 17, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Vijayanagara Veers

Anuj Singhodia, Arun Kumar Sanem, Gopal Putta, Hariom Choudhary, Kotesh Kuntigorla, Laxman Nallagonda, Madhu Kaveerappa, Mahendra Yadav, Ravi Katabathni, Robin Kumar, S Krishna Kumar, Saddam Hussain Mohammed, Sahil Sharma, Sai Dugyala, Sandeep Reddy Myakala, Santhosh Banothu, Sardar Choudhary, Sharan Nadikudi, Shiva Krishna Thelgu, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Srinath Tejavath, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunny Yadav Uduthala, Suraj Koyalkar, Suresh Oruganti, Teja Naik, Thirupathi Gaju, Uday Kiran Ekkiri, Vamshi Krishna Pulikashi, Venkatesh Tummala, Vineeth Kumar Koyalkar.

Aravalli Arrows

Aftab Khan, Akram Babu Khan, Amit Singh, Anuj Singhodia, Ayaaz Sharif, Bhagat Singh, Brajpal Singhgour, Chetan Choudhary, Dev Gurjar, Gopal Singh, Hariom Choudhary, Jaiveer, Jaswat Yadav, Kahnaram Bana, Kanaram Choudhary, Kapil Gurjar, Lokesh Ghosliya, M Tabis Khan, Monu Kumar, Monu Verma, Nakul Saini, Navpreet Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pradeep Singh, Pravin Kumar, Prem Bhadu, Rohit Beniwal, Rohit Pancholi, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Sharma, Sonu Sheroan, Yuvraj Choudhary.

Probable Playing Seven

Vijayanagara Veers

Raju Galla, Arun Kumar Sanem, Sainath Manchala, Srinath Tejavath, Santhosh Banothu, Sharan Nadikudi, Ganesh Ramawat

Aravalli Arrows

Anuj Yadav, Anuj Saini, Rakesh Singh, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Vishnu Sharma, Chetan Choudhary, Yuvraj Choudhary

VIV vs ARA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jasveer Singh, Anuj Saini, Arun Kumar Sanem, Chetan Choudhary, Anuj Yadav, Vishnu Sharma, Raju Galla

Captain: Jasveer Singh Vice-Captain: Chetan Choudhary

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jasveer Singh, Anuj Saini, Arun Kumar Sanem, Chetan Choudhary, Anuj Yadav, Santhosh Banothu, Yuvraj Choudhary

Captain: Chetan Choudhary Vice-Captain: Santhosh Banothu