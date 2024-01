Vijayanagara Veers will go head to head with Palani Tuskers in the 31st game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 18, Thursday.

Vijayanagara Veers propelled to the third position with three wins and one defeat, bagging 17 points. They are having an impressive season on the mat and would be eyeing to continue their good momentum.

On the other hand, Palani Tuskers are right on top of the table with five consecutive wins in the tally, racking up 30 valuable points. They are the most successful side in this campaign and would be hoping to add another win to strengthen their top spot.

Match Details

Match: Vijayanagara Veers vs Palani Tuskers, Match 31, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 8:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Vijayanagara Veers

Anuj Singhodia, Arun Kumar Sanem, Gopal Putta, Hariom Choudhary, Kotesh Kuntigorla, Laxman Nallagonda, Madhu Kaveerappa, Mahendra Yadav, Ravi Katabathni, Robin Kumar, S Krishna Kumar, Saddam Hussain Mohammed, Sahil Sharma, Sai Dugyala, Sandeep Reddy Myakala, Santhosh Banothu, Sardar Choudhary, Sharan Nadikudi, Shiva Krishna Thelgu, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Srinath Tejavath, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunny Yadav Uduthala, Suraj Koyalkar, Suresh Oruganti, Teja Naik, Thirupathi Gaju, Uday Kiran Ekkiri, Vamshi Krishna Pulikashi, Venkatesh Tummala, Vineeth Kumar Koyalkar.

Palani Tuskers

Arun Kumar Arumugam, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan Murugesan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan Senthilvelan.

Probable Playing Seven

Vijayanagara Veers

Srinath Manchala, Srinath Tejavath, Ganesh Ramawat, Sharan Nadikudi, Arun Kumar Sanem, Santhosh Banothu, Raju Galla

Palani Tuskers

B Kiruba, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Vishva Asalavan, Ajainandha Krishna, G Sivasakthi, Marmuthu Kamaraj, P Rajith

VIV vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Kumar Sanem, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Srinath Tejavath, Marmuthu Kamaraj, Vishva Asalavan, Raju Galla

Captain: Vishva Asalavan Vice-Captain: Srinath Tejavath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharan Nadikudi, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Srinath Tejavath, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Raju Galla

Captain: Srinath Tejavath Vice-Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu