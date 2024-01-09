Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Quick Guns vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 28

A couple of big changes happened in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after the two encounters on Monday (January 8). Chennai Quick Guns have become the new number one team in the standings after recording a big 42-19 win against the Rajasthan Warriors team.

The Quick Guns bagged their sixth win of the season. They have a total of 22 points from nine games, having registered one loss and two ties in the other three encounters.

The Rajasthan Warriors are the only team of the season to win zero matches. They suffered 10 defeats in 10 matches. The Warriors earned only two points, and their score difference was -101.

Gujarat Giants climb to 2nd position from 4th in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table

The Gujarat Giants jumped to second position from fourth, thanks to their 42-22 win against the Telugu Yoddhas. Both teams had already secured their place in the semifinals before this match, but the semifinal lineup is yet to be decided. Hence, these matches were quite important.

The Telugu Yoddhas dropped from third to fourth position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table because of the 20-point defeat. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are now second, with 21 points from nine matches. Their score difference is +72.

One more matchday remains in the league round of Ultimate Kho Kho. Chennai Quick Guns will take on Gujarat Giants. The winner of that match will end the league round as the number one team in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table.

Later tonight (January 9), defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on the fifth-placed Mumbai Khiladis. The Juggernauts have already qualified for the semifinals, while the Khiladis have been eliminated. This match does not hold much significance because the Juggernauts will finish second or third and play in the second semifinal irrespective of the win margin.