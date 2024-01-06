Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 22

The Gujarat Giants moved up to second position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after an emphatic victory over the Rajasthan Warriors. The Giants beat the Warriors 46-22 to secure a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Courtesy of the win against the Rajasthan Warriors, the Gujarat Giants now have 17 points to their name after just seven matches in the league round. With three more league games remaining, the Giants have already sealed their berth in the knockout round of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Warriors have been eliminated from the competition. The Rajasthan-based franchise suffered their eighth consecutive defeat in the league round. They are at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with just one point after eight outings.

Telugu Yoddhas attained the 1st position in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table last night

Prior to the match between the Gujarat Giants and the Rajasthan Warriors, UKK 2023 fans witnessed a clash featuring the Telugu Yoddhas and the Chennai Quick Guns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The winners of the match were slated to end the night as the table-toppers, and the Yoddhas emerged victorious by a margin of 38-30.

Thanks to their win against the Chennai Quick Guns, the Telugu Yoddhas moved up from second to first position in the standings. Meanwhile, the Quick Guns dropped from first to third. The Yoddhas have a total of 18 points, while the Quick Guns' tally stands at 16.

The Telugu Yoddhas and the Gujarat Giants have qualified for the semifinals. Two more places are still up for grabs, with three teams, namely Chennai Quick Guns, Odisha Juggernauts and Mumbai Khiladis, alive in the race.

Chennai need one more point to qualify. If they beat the Mumbai Khiladis tonight, the Quick Guns will make the grade.