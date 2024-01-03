Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants, Match 18

Two thrilling matches took place in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 last night (January 2), with both the Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts, and the Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants contests ending in a stalemate.

Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts had played out a draw when they met in the season for the first time as well. Last night at Cuttack's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the two teams played out another tie, with the final scoreline being 30-30.

The two teams earned two points each in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table because of the stalemate. Chennai Quick Guns continue to be the number one team in the standings. They have 16 points to their name after six games. Odisha Juggernauts are fourth, having earned 11 points from six matches.

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Khiladis also earned two points each, following their 25-25 draw last night. The Giants are second in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. Their tally stands at 14 points after six outings, while the Khiladis are fifth with seven points from six games.

Telugu Yoddhas can overtake Gujarat Giants in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table tonight

Another double-header is in store for Kho Kho fans tonight (January 3) in UKK 2023. The third-placed Telugu Yoddhas will be up against the Mumbai Khiladis in the first match of the evening. A win over the Khiladis can take the Yoddhas to the second position in the standings ahead of the Gujarat Giants.

Later in the evening, home team Odisha Juggernauts will play their seventh league match of the season against the bottom-placed Rajasthan Warriors. Rajasthan will look forward to recording their first win of the season, whereas the Juggernauts will aim to return to winning ways, having managed only one win in their last five outings.