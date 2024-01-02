Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 16

Telugu Yoddhas have entered the top 3 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after a 34-27 win against the Rajasthan Warriors last night (January 1). The Yoddhas have 12 points in their account now, having registered four victories in six matches.

Rajasthan Warriors continue to be the only winless team in the tournament. The Warriors suffered their sixth consecutive loss. They have only one point to their name after six games.

Before the battle between Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, fans witnessed a top-of-the-table clash between Chennai Quick Guns and Gujarat Giants. It was a battle featuring two undefeated teams of the tournament, and Chennai handed Gujarat their first loss of the season.

Chennai Quick Guns jumped to the number one spot in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table, with a 35-29 win against the Gujarat Giants. The Quick Guns have 14 points from five matches, having recorded four wins and a tie. The Giants have dropped to the second position with 12 points from five outings.

Chennai Quick Guns can cement the top spot in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table tonight

Chennai Quick Guns have an opportunity to cement the number one position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table when they take on defending champions Odisha Juggernauts tonight. The Quick Guns and the Juggernauts played out a tie earlier in the competition. It will be interesting to see if any of the two teams can record a win tonight.

After that, the second-placed Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the fifth-placed Mumbai Khiladis. Gujarat defeated Mumbai earlier this season.

The Khiladis will look forward to avenging that loss, whereas the Giants will aim to get back to winning ways. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.