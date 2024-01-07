Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 26

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts have moved up to the first position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table after defeating the Telugu Yoddhas by 35-27 earlier tonight (January 7). In the match at Cuttack's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the Juggernauts cruised to an eight-point victory.

It was the fifth win in nine matches for the Odisha Juggernauts. They recorded two ties and two losses in the other four games. Their tally stands at 20 points from nine games.

Expand Tweet

The Telugu Yoddhas are in the third position after the eight-point defeat at the hands of the Odisha Juggernauts. The Yoddhas have 18 points in their account from nine outings. They have registered six victories and three defeats in the competition so far.

Rajasthan Warriors continue to hold the wooden spoon in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table

Prior to the match between the Odisha Juggernauts and the Telugu Yoddhas, fans witnessed a clash featuring the bottom two teams of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. The fifth-placed Mumbai Khiladis locked horns with the sixth-placed Rajasthan Warriors.

Mumbai recorded their second win of the competition as they overcame the Warriors in Cuttack. The Khiladis edged their opponents by 29-27 in a close encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Thanks to this win, the Mumbai Khiladis have confirmed a fifth-place finish in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. The Khiladis have total of 10 points in their account, having recorded two wins, six defeats and a tie in nine encounters. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Warriors will have to settle for the sixth position now that they have suffered their ninth defeat in nine matches.

Two more matches will be played in UKK 2023 tomorrow. Telugu Yoddhas will battle Gujarat Giants and Chennai Quick Guns will take on Rajasthan Warriors. Gujarat can become the number one team in the Ultimate Kho Kho points table if they win tomorrow.