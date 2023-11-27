10 best Cyber Monday beauty deals you can avail: Ulta Beauty, Dyson, and more

Cyber Monday beauty deals 2023 are the perfect start to the holiday shopping season. The Cyber Monday beauty deals reward diligent beauty enthusiasts who hunt for bargains and avail of early bird shopping discounts with coveted skincare and beauty goods and savings that come around only once a year.

Retail platforms like Nordstrom, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and Sephora are offering whopping discounts under their Cyber Monday beauty deals on everyone’s favorite beauty brands, be it Dyson’s beloved hair styling products or the viral Korean Beauty Snail Mucin that every beauty influencer propagates.

With just a handful of hours left for the Cyber Monday beauty deals to return next year, this list is a compilation of the ten best deals available, from haircare to skincare, across multiple retail platforms.

DYSON Airwrap Multi-Styler to Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum: 10 best Cyber Monday beauty deals of 2023

1) DYSON Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long ($499 on Nordstrom):

The Dyson Airwra is a multi-styler that comes with re-engineered attachments. The multi-styler helps shape, smoothen, curl hair and hide flyaways without extreme heat. Moreover, the Dyson product styles hair from wet to dry using Coanda airflow that uses air to attract and wrap the hair to the barrel or surface of the brush, making for a faster and easier styling technique.

Dyson Airwrap has multiple styling attachments that have been re-engineered with enhanced Coanda airflow, offering increased control. The product is engineered for varied hair types and lengths.

2) YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Intense ($124 at Ulta Beauty):

One of the best Cyber Monday beauty deals on perfume, Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Intense, is a sensual take on the brand’s iconic Eau de Parfum. The scent features signature notes of Moroccan orange blossom and lavender essence from France with warm vanilla paired with glowing orchids, all pushing the fragrance to an extreme.

3) NARS Invite Only Mini Afterglow Liquid Blush Set ($31.50 at Ulta Beauty):

When the list is about Cyber Monday beauty deals 2023, it is impossible not to mention NARS. The brand’s afterglow liquid blush set with mini-sized products is available at a steal deal on Ulta Beauty.

It features three best-selling blushes in the shade:

Orgasm: A peachy pink shade with a hint of golden shimmer

Dolce Vita: A dusty rose shade

And the new shade Orgasm Rush: A rosy bronze shade

The blushes have a silky formula that delivers a radiant rush of color along with hydration and a lit-from-within glow.

4) CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer ($17-$58.80 on Nordstrom):

Clinique’s Moisture Surge is one of the most sought-after oil-free gel-cream moisturizers with exclusive aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid. Ideal for all skin types, the moisturizer offers the deepest hydration as it penetrates deep into the skin surface, providing 100 hours of stabilizing hydration.

The moisturizer features a mix of antioxidants and skin-loving vitamins that instantly boost moisture and fight skin dehydration.

5) SUNDAY RILEY Morning Buzz (CEO Collection) ($74 on Dermstore):

A must-try combination from one of the most popular skincare brands, the Sunday Riley Morning Buzz CEO Collection features the brand’s Vitamin C trio kit comprising C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum and C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream, along with C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil.

Sunday Riley’s Vitamin C formulations have garnered many positive reviews, making this trio kit worth buying at a discount.

6) COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ($17.50 on Ulta Beauty):

This is one of the most viral K-beauty products, the craze of which doesn’t seem to go down. It is like a multivitamin for the skin, containing 96% snail mucin that nourishes, plumps, and repairs the skin with moisture. The snail mucin improves overall skin radiance by brightening the skin and targeting dullness. Moreover, it also reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

7) Laura Geller The Best of the Best Baked Palette ($42 on Amazon):

Amazon’s Cyber Monday is offering a whopping discount on the Laura Geller palette, which consists of two baked highlighters, a baked body frosting bronzer, three baked eyeshadows, and a Baked Blush-n-Brighten in some of the brand’s most iconic shades.

Laura Geller’s signature baked makeup starts as swirls of soft cream pigments, artisan-baked in Italy on terracotta tiles for 24 hours, resulting in a smooth powder that blends into the skin for a soft and creamy feel.

8) Dr. Jart+ Hydrate & Glow Gift Set ($54.60 on Sephora):

The Dr. Jart+ Hydrate & Glow Gift Set is a value set featuring two full-sized bestsellers of the brand, the color-correcting formula, moisturizing cream, and four face masks.

Ideal for all skin types, the hydrate and glow gift set is infused with ingredients like five ceramides that strengthen the skin’s barrier, panthenol that reinforces the skin’s barrier for water retention, and tiger grass- a herbal remedy that tigers roll around in for healing their wounds.

9) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($13 on Sephora):

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty products are available at amazing deals on Sephora’s Cyber Monday sale, and one of them is the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation.

The foundation offers a hydrating, natural finish and comfortable, long-wearability in medium to full coverage. It is a liquid foundation ideal for all skin types and infused with grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate in a cruelty-free formulation.

10) Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum ($50 on Ulta Beauty):

Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum is among the most famous celebrity scents. It is an alluring woody floral fragrance infused with notes of wild wet poppy flowers, palo santo, and apple blossom.

The perfume is cruelty-free and PETA-certified Vegan and is formulated using eight upcycled ingredients and 69% renewable ingredients.

Cyber Monday beauty deals entail steal deal discounts across multiple brands and best-selling products. The deals mentioned above are a must-try for beauty enthusiasts waiting to try new products or to restock brand favorites in their beauty arsenal.