10 Best everyday colognes for men and women

As an essential part of personal grooming, everyday colognes for both men and women provide a subtle yet impactful way to express individuality for perfume enthusiasts. These unisex colognes leave a lasting trail, thanks to their refreshing citrusy and musky aroma. Further, the soothing notes of floral and vanilla, make these everyday colognes suit different preferences..

The day-to-day colognes for men and women are perfect aromatic add-ons for the office to casual outings. Either used singly or layered with other aromas, these daily-wear colognes are a versatile way to enliven one's presence and confidence.

10 best long-wear everyday colognes for men and women

A scent seeker needs to consider the type of cologne they want and what level of quality they’re prepared to spend. Though easier said than done, with hundreds of daily-wear colognes, with varying price tags, these are some of the top ones that can aromatize the user's fragrance closet.

To assist perfumers make a more informed decision, Team Sportskeeda has put together 10 everyday colognes for men and women.

1) Jo Malone London: Ginger Biscuit Cologne

Jo Malone provides a sensual, mature spice and gingerbread combination. Going hand-in-hand alongside ginger and vanilla are traces of hazelnut, tonka bean, and cinnamon. This perfect blend veers away from the definitive syrupy and sugary gingerbread aromas in the perfume domain.

Price: $168 (Nordstrom)

2) Parfums de Marly: Althaïr Eau de Parfum

This Althair EDP houses the potent smells of vanilla, wood, and musk. At the initial hint, the vanilla enfolds slowly and fades to the backdrop giving the musk, orange blossom, bergamot, cinnamon, bourbon vanilla, elemi, guaiac wood, ambrox, and praline notes. This EDP's spotlight caters to a rich, luxurious version of a delicious latte.

Price: $260 (Nordstrom)

3) Van Cleef & Arpels: Moonlight Rose Eau de Parfum

Moonlight Rose, an expensive perfume collectible, is a unique aromatic treasure. Thanks to its floral and spicy notes, Van Cleef & Arpels' Moonlight Rose unisex EDP meets the heart notes with bright pink peppercorn, taïf rose, and raspberry accords. This distinctive and slightly pricey unisex EDP settles with the base notes of patchouli and oakmoss smell that sinks into a dark gourmand delight.

Price: $250 (Bergdorf Goodman)

4) Boy Smells: Woodphoria

While sealed with an overload of woody aromas, like coconut water, cardamom, black pepper, sandalwood, salted musks, fig leaves, jasmine petals, lily of the valley, cedarwood, this unisex EDP gives a revering aromatic trail.

Price: $98 (Official website)

5) MALIN+GOETZ: Dark Rum Eau de Parfum

A perfect support for this EDP's title, Malin+Goetz Dark Rum has a brilliant opening. The scent is a perfect blend of fruity and earthy notes like bergamot, plum, anise, patchouli, amber, and milk. A few sprinkles of this glamorous unisex EDP meld flawlessly with the leather, rum, and vanilla ending.

Price: $98 (Nordstrom)

6) Dior: Gris

Mossy, earthy, and sweet, Gris Dior is an elegant scent that can take you from day to night. The opener is where oakmoss, rose, patchouli, bergamot, amber, cedar, and sandalwood hook you, but the scent settles with a brief visit from rose and patchouli. This fragrance has an upbeat aroma that is not overpowering.

Price: $330 (Official website)

7) Byredo: Rouge Chaotique Eau de Parfum

For those perfume enthusiasts in love with leathery, spicy aromas - this Byredo EDP will leave them enthralled. With keynotes of saffron, bergamot, saffron, plum, praline, oakwood, papyrus, and a hint of lemon, the perfume settles into a woody-oud aroma that is autumn-winter appropriate. This unisex EDP lasts over 24 hours on clothes and all day on skin.

Price: $350 (Nordstrom)

8) Diptyque: Eau de Minthe (Mint) Eau de Parfum

This is a mint perfume with an overpowering sweet and soft aroma. An excellent mojito-mint flavor, this is a mix of fresh floral notes, like patchouli, geranium, mint, and rose. With the very first spritz, the freshness of this scent makes the wearer feel clean and fresh.

Price: $230 (Nordstrom)

9) Kilian Paris: Smoking Hot

Rightly connected with the name, Smoking Hot EDP leaves a long-lasting trail. Kentucky tobacco's spicy, sensual note overpowers and plays well with bourbon vanilla, apple hookah flavor, tobacco absolute, and unadulterated jungle essence.

Price: $290 (Nordstrom)

10) Gucci: Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum

This unisex everyday cologne from the designer brand Gucci is bottled in a creamy-hued bottle - the scent is reminiscent of a romantic night-time walk. Sealed with accords of soft florals mixed with peony, violet leaves, and white musk, this latest EDP from The Alchemist’s Garden line by Gucci Beauty leaves an intoxicating sillage, and blankets the skin with a fragrant cocktail.

Price: $384 (Nordstrom)

With these 10 day-to-day colognes for men and women, the perfume cognoscenti can heighten their style statement in seconds. Perfume lovers can purchase or try out samplings of these unisex colognes from their in-house sites or e-commerce platforms like Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman.