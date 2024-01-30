10 Best numbing creams for tattoos

Tattoo numbing creams are specially formulated lotions used to reduce pain during the tattooing process. Getting a tattoo involves needles piercing the skin, which can be quite painful for many people. Numbing creams work by temporarily deadening the nerve endings in the skin, making the tattooing experience more comfortable.

These creams are particularly useful for those who have a low pain threshold or are apprehensive about the discomfort associated with getting a tattoo. They can be applied before the tattoo session, usually about an hour prior, to allow the cream to fully absorb and take effect. It's important to follow the specific instructions provided with the cream for the best results.

Numbing creams are a valuable product for both tattoo beginners and those adding to their collection, making the experience less daunting and more comfortable. However, it's essential to choose a cream that is safe and suitable for tattoo procedures to ensure the best outcome for your skin and tattoo.

Tattoo numbing creams for everyone

There are various types of numbing creams available on the market, each with different active ingredients. Some common ones include lidocaine, prilocaine, benzocaine, or tetracaine. The choice of cream often depends on personal preference, skin sensitivity, and the advice of the tattoo artist. Find the list of the best tattoo numbing creams below.

Ebanel Topical Anesthetic Creambanel Topical Anesthetic Cream

Ink Scribd Tattoo Cream

Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream

Deeveeant Lidocaine Cream

Base Labs Kit

Medinumb Topical Anesthetic

Dr. Numb Cream

Zensa Numbing Cream

SAMNYTE Tattoo Numbing Cream

Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream

1) Ebanel Topical Anesthetic Cream

Ebanel Cream (Image via Amazon)

Often highly recommended and considered a popular choice among many, this numbing cream comprises 5% lidocaine content, which offers effective relief for up to 1-2 hours.

Ebanel Topical Anesthetic Cream not only calms the skin but also promotes healing, thanks to the inclusion of allantoin. Whether you're a tattoo enthusiast or need relief for other reasons, this product could be your go-to solution for temporary pain relief.

2) Ink Scribd Tattoo Cream

Ink Scribd Cream for Numbing (Image via Amazon)

Packed with a combination of ingredients, including 5% lidocaine, Arnica, and emu oil, this numbing cream not only alleviates pain but also hydrates the skin and reduces swelling after the tattooing process. It starts to work in 15-20 minutes and has a two-hour numbing effect.

Moreover, it contributes to speeding up the skin-healing process, making it a valuable addition to any tattoo session for those seeking both comfort and efficient recovery.

3) Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream

Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream (Image via Amazon)

This cream with Vitamin E is a top choice for those seeking a vegan-friendly option. Made in the USA, this non-greasy, water-based cream offers long-lasting numbing action, providing relief for up to 4–5 hours.

Enriched with anti-inflammatory Vitamin E, it not only minimizes swelling but also effectively combats itching, ensuring a comfortable tattooing experience. With its impressive features and commitment to quality, Uber Numb stands out as a reliable choice for those looking for extended pain relief during their tattoo sessions.

4) Deeveeant Lidocaine Cream

Deeveeant Lidocaine Cream (Image via Amazon)

This is specially formulated with 4% lidocaine, offering prolonged pain relief, making it an ideal choice for extended tattoo sessions. This cream not only ensures a comfortable experience but also helps ease the transition as the numbness wears off.

Designed to provide effective relief while minimizing discomfort during longer tattooing sessions, Deeveeant Lidocaine Numbing Cream is a practical solution for those looking for a smoother and more manageable inking process.

5) Base Labs Kit

Base Labs Numbing Cream Kit (Image via Amazon)

This numbing kit includes a 4-ounce tube of 5% lidocaine cream and a skin-friendly wrap, ensuring you have everything you need. The enhanced numbing cream is specifically designed for pre-inking usage and is enriched with ingredients like chamomile, hemp seed oil, tea tree oil, and aloe vera. It's an ideal choice for longer tattoo sessions, providing effective relief and enhancing your overall tattooing experience.

6) Medinumb Topical Anesthetic

Medinumb Numbing Cream (Image via Amazon)

The Medinumb cream is a fantastic solution, particularly for those who have sensitive skin or are getting inked face tattoos. This cream is specially formulated to be gentle on the skin thanks to the presence of ingredients such as aloe vera, jojoba, and tea tree oil.

It provides up to 2 hours of pain relief, making it suitable for shorter tattoo sessions. Additionally, it's a budget-friendly option, ensuring you get the comfort you need without breaking the bank.

7) Dr. Numb Cream

Dr Numb Numbing Cream (Image via Amazon)

Dr. Numb Cream is a dependable option for managing pain during tattoo procedures. It begins to take effect within just 15 minutes and offers a generous 4 hours of relief from discomfort.

This cream is versatile and can effectively treat a range of sensations, from burning to itching, making it a preferred option recommended by tattoo artists. Whether you're getting inked on your arms, legs, or other body parts, Dr. Numb Cream has got you covered.

8) Zensa Numbing Cream

Zensa Numbing Cream (Image via Amazon)

This is an FDA-approved solution designed for those with sensitive skin. Enriched with 5% lidocaine and vitamin E, this hypoallergenic cream ensures a gentle and comfortable tattooing experience.

Zensa provides 2-4 hours of effective pain relief, making it perfect for individuals with sensitive skin who want a smoother tattooing process.

9) SAMNYTE Tattoo Numbing Cream

SAMNYTE Numbing Cream (Image via Amazon)

This is a top pick for extended tattoo sessions. With an impressive 6–8 hours of pain relief, this cruelty-free cream combines the power of 5% lidocaine with natural ingredients such as menthol, vitamin E, and aloe vera.

It not only reduces swelling and irritation but also speeds up the healing process, ensuring a smoother recovery. SAMNYTE is an excellent choice for those looking for long-lasting relief while getting their tattoo of choice.

10) Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Numbing Cream

Ebanel Numbing Cream (Image via Ebanel)

This fast-acting cream is powered by 5% lidocaine, delivering rapid relief within 3 to 5 minutes and offering up to an hour of comfort. Infused with Vitamin E and vegan ingredients, it effectively reduces the visible redness commonly associated with fresh tattoos, ensuring vibrant ink from day one.

Safe for all skin types, this fragrance-free cream absorbs quickly without greasiness, is doctor-formulated, vegan-friendly, and devoid of harsh chemicals. Application is simple: cleanse the area, apply the cream, wrap with plastic for 45 minutes to 1 hour, and wait for full absorption.

Tattoo numbing creams can be a game-changer for those looking to ease the discomfort of getting inked using tattoo machines. Whether you're embarking on a lengthy tattoo session or just want to minimize the pain, these creams offer a variety of options to suit your needs. From fast-acting solutions to creams tailored for sensitive skin, there's something for everyone.

The key is to choose the right numbing cream based on your tattoo session's duration and your skin's sensitivity. Remember to follow the application instructions carefully for the best results. With the help of these creams, you can make your tattoo experience more comfortable and enjoyable, allowing you to focus on the art and not the pain.