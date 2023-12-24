10 fruity oud perfumes for Spring 2024

Fruity oud perfumes are the perfect choice for Spring 2024. The combination of fruity oud perfumes' rich and woody aroma with the sweet and succulent notes of fruits like raspberry, peach, and citrus produces a complex and enticing fragrance. These fruity oud perfumes are ideal for individuals who desire to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement with their scent.

With their unique combination, the fruity notes add a refreshing touch, while the oud provides a warm and exotic base. This combination of fruity oud perfumes is perfect for the transition from winter to spring, offering a sense of comfort and renewal.

Whether the perfume spritzer is a lover of fruity or woody scents, fruity oud perfumes are a must-try for those seeking to add a unique and exciting fragrance to their collection.

Gucci Oud, Tropical Wood Montale, and 8 best fruity oud perfumes for Spring 2024

Fruity oud perfumes introduce a unique and thrilling addition to the fragrance world. These perfumes can be worn during the day or night, and their dress code can be adjusted depending on the occasion.

The fruit-filled notes of fruity oud perfumes give the traditional strong and intense oud scent a youthful and playful edge, making it more approachable to people who previously found it intimidating.

To introduce new options for spring 2024, and expand the perfume collections of enthusiasts, Sportskeeda's team has curated a selection of ten fruity oud perfumes.

1) Gucci: Gucci Oud

The new unisex Gucci Oud perfume is an updated version of the 2007 fragrance, Gucci by Gucci, also known as Gucci Ambre. Infused with 100% natural oud essence from Laos, it is considered glamorous, opulent, and mysterious.

Among its top notes are pear, raspberry, and saffron, while the heart captures the essence of Bulgarian rose and orange blossom. The base notes are composed of oud, patchouli, amber, and musk, which give it an oriental aroma.

It is available for purchase on the official Gucci website, ranging from $81 to $105.

2) Montale: Tropical Wood

Tropical Wood unisex Eau de Parfum aims to create a summer vibe by combining bergamot, passion fruit, and pineapple in the top notes with potent Malaysian oud.

The middle notes are a sensual mix of Bulgarian rose and violet flowers, while the base is composed of leather, white musk, and Madagascar vanilla, which gives it a strong projection and a rich, beautiful finish.

This unisex Eau de Parfum is sold in a 100-ml bottle and can be bought for $105 at Walmart.

3) Shay & Blue London: Framboise Noire

Shay & Blue London's Framboise Noire, an enchanting woody aromatic fragrance, is perfect for both genders. Launched in 2015, the talented perfumer Julie Massé created this scent.

The top notes of raspberry, wild berries, and red berries create a fruity opening, while the middle notes of agarwood (oud) and iris add a touch of sophistication. Finally, the base notes of dark woodsy tones and musk provide a warm and earthy finish.

This Eau de Parfum is unisex and available for purchase at Lucky Scent for $90.

4) Histoires de Parfums: Fidelis

Fidelis by Histoires de Parfums is an exquisite chypre floral fragrance that caters to both women and men. This fragrance was expertly crafted by the renowned perfumer Julien Rasquinet and launched in 2015.

The top notes of this perfume include coffee, saffron, cardamom, and cumin, while the middle notes feature raspberry and rose, and the base notes consist of agarwood (oud), amber, and patchouli.

This Eau de Parfum is unisex and can be purchased on eBay for a price of $850.

5) Lancôme: Oud Bouquet Eau de Parfum

Lancôme has introduced a new unisex fragrance, following the success of the 2012 L'Autre Oud by perfumer Christophe Raynaud. The new Oud Bouquet edition, released in 2014, features a gold-colored mosaic showcasing a rose flower.

The top notes of the fragrance offer a distinct, spicy taste of saffron. The heart of the fragrance combines rose petals with the woody tones of oud. The base of the fragrance adds a sweet twist, enhancing the listed notes with depth and warmth. Vanilla and praline accents leave a memorable trail on the skin.

Oud Bouquet by Lancôme can be purchased on eBay for a price of $22.50.

6) Roja Dove: Fruity Aoud

In 2015, Roja Dove introduced the unisex amber floral fragrance called Fruity Aoud.

The creator blended grapefruit, artemisia, and bergamot to form its top notes. Its middle notes consist of strawberry, black currant, raspberry, rose, orange blossom, and violet. The base notes are a blend of agarwood (oud), gurjan balsam, leather, vanilla, labdanum, olibanum, musk, amyris, cardamom, cashmere wood, Guaiacwood, sandalwood, Cypriol oil or Nagarmotha, saffron, oakmoss, orris, patchouli, cedar, and birch.

The perfume is currently available for $250 on the official website of Roja Dove.

7) Xerjoff: More Than Words

Xerjoff's More Than Words is a fragrance suitable for both men and women with an Amber Woody scent. It was introduced in 2012, and Chris Maurice is the mastermind behind its fragrance.

Unfortunately, the ingredients of this fragrance are classified information. The bottles are made of genuine blue glass, which is scarce and limited in production.

More Than Words can be purchased on Amazon for $205.

8) Azrak: Boadicea the Victorious

In 2013, Christian Provenzano crafted the unisex fragrance, Azrak Boadicea the Victorious.

This woody scent boasts a complex blend of top notes, including Bergamot, Lemon, Pineapple, Cinnamon, Cardamom, and Cassis. The heart of the fragrance is composed of jasmine, rose, violet leaf, violet, spices, and lily-of-the-valley. The scent is anchored by a base of sandalwood, cedar, amber, musk, agarwood (oud), and woody notes.

This EDP can be purchased on eBay for $349.75.

9) David Yurman: Limited Edition

In 2011, the David Yurman Limited Edition was launched, featuring precious and rare ingredients. The bottle is reminiscent of David Yurman's iconic cable design, reflecting its exotic nature.

The fragrance combines natural agarwood with exquisite rose taif. The top notes of crisp coriander, geranium, saffron, and raspberry contrast with the decadent accord. The fragrance finishes with warm suede, creamy vanilla, enticing musk, and earthy sandalwood.

This limited edition men's perfume can be purchased on eBay for $161.55.

10) Thierry Mugler: Les Exceptions Woodissime

Thierry Mugler's Les Exceptions is a line of distinctive, high-end scents that reinvent classic perfume archetypes, introducing fresh olfactory journeys.

The line's seventh installment, Woodissime combines Oud wood with cedar, guaiac wood, patchouli, vetiver, and sandalwood. Osmanthus is at the heart of this composition.

Available as an 80-ml EDP, this can be purchased on eBay for $249.

These ten fruity oud perfumes for Spring 2024 are the perfect combination of sweet, juicy fruits and the rich, luxurious scent of oud. Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these fruity oud perfumes from their official website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Lucky Scent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What fruits are included in the fruity oud perfumes?

The fruity oud perfumes feature a variety of fruits, including juicy citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit, sweet berries like raspberry and strawberry, and exotic fruits like mango and passionfruit.

2) How long does the fruity oud perfume's scent last?

The longevity of the fragrance will vary depending on factors such as skin type and application method. However, fruity oud perfumes are designed to have a long-lasting scent that will stay with the scent-lover throughout the day.

3) Are these fruity oud perfumes cruelty-free?

Yes, most of the fruity oud perfumes are cruelty-free, and we do not test on animals.