11 Best Korean glass skin mists to avail in 2024

Using Korean glass skin mists as part of a skincare regime is integral. Korean glass skin mists are packed with nutrients and minerals, offering enhanced beauty by making the skin look clean and fresh in just a single spray. Being mild enough to be applied multiple times, they hydrate, nourish, limit the skin aging process, and reduce oil.

Korean glass skin mists not only refresh the skin but also seal in extra moisture. They also act as a primer under one's makeup without making the face look cakey. With a few spritzes, the user can get an instantly radiant and refreshed look.

Further, Korean glass skin mists are a must-have multipurpose product and are travel-friendly too.

Top 11 Korean glass skin mists worth considering for 2024

Though choosing Korean glass skin mists depends on the user's skin condition or skin needs, a beauty enthusiast has to consider some features before purchasing. Right from taking note of the skin type, skin condition, ingredients, and non-toxic formula, Korean glass skin mists are intensely hydrating and refreshing. They are worth using multiple times a day.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 11 Korean glass skin mists worth considering for 2024.

1) Seoul Ceuticals Marine Mineral Plump And Glow Essence

Refreshing and rejuvenating, this Korean facial mist contains marine mineral glow essence, guaranteeing a stunning difference to the user's skin with a few uses. Infused with 98% organic-based ingredients, this face mist also has the goodness of aloe vera, Japanese green tea, tamarind extract, and cucumber extract.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

2) Time Revolution The First Treatment Mist

Beauty seekers can tone their faces with this moisturizing facial mist that hydrates, brightens, and also fights wrinkles. The praise goes to the ingredients, such as 30% chamomile extract, fermented yeast extract (of Himalayan purple barley), and 60% gemmule, which tackle tired skin and are suitable for sensitive skin.

Price: $25 (Amazon)

3) SIORIS Time Is Running Out Mist

This facial spray is more like a tonic to the skin, with nourishing macadamia oil and sunflower seed oil that delivers deep moisturization. Favorable for acne-prone skin, its jojoba seed oil and Citrus junos fruit water (78%) help revitalize and achieve a radiant skin texture.

Price: $23.99 (Amazon)

4) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

This is a fruity and refreshing binge for the user's skin, with its ultra-hydrating and unique fog-mist formula that leaves the skin fresh and bright instantly. Infused with 84% watermelon, vitamins, and amino acids, it hydrates, soothes, and protects against free radical damage.

Further, the blend of hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower acts as a tonic for dry skin, evens out skin tone, smoothens the texture, and adds softness.

Price: $30 (Amazon)

5) I DEW CARE Thirst Things First

Thirst Things First uses a unique formula with water and oil that makes the skin look brighter and dewy. Thanks to its enriching ingredients like pomegranate extract, vitamin C, apple seed oil, and lemon peel oil, it keeps the natural moisture intact and refreshes the skin. This Korean facial mist is also animal cruelty-free and paraben-free.

Price: $18.94 (Amazon)

6) SKEDERM Hyaluronic Acid and Coconut Soothing Face Mist

SKEDERM face mist contains coconut and hyaluronic acid for dehydrated skin. This minimalistic face mist soothes, hydrates, recharges, and refreshes with its nourishing coconut water. It is also animal cruelty-free and paraben-free, so it suits those with sensitive skin.

Price: $9.90 (Amazon)

7) Mistian Deep Moisturizing Korean Essence Mist Facial Spray

This Korean Essence Mist Facial Spray is formulated with active ingredients like rose water, witch hazel, collagen, and Centella asiatica. This hypoallergenic facial mist, which includes hyaluronic acid and allantoin, provides all-day-long hydration and restores a healthy and glass-like skin texture.

Price: $15.99 (Amazon)

8) TONYMOLY Pocket Bunny Sleek Mist

This sleek facial mist by TonyMoly tackles oil and hydrates the skin at the same time. This is ideal for the travel pack or daily kit, perfect for oily skin with a mineral-rich formula. Its Celtic water from Vosges du Nord France hydrates the skin and doubles up as a mood booster for oily skin.

Price: $14.50 (Amazon)

9) d’Alba Piedmont First Spray Serum

An ultimate frenemy for fine lines, wrinkles, and damaged skin, this spray serum replenishes the skin’s collagen, improves complexion, and fights aging signs too.

Infused with white truffle, avocado oil, and chia seeds, this spray serum calms and soothes the skin within three seconds of spraying. As a perk, this is a travel-friendly pack ideal for combination and dry skin.

Price: $29 (Amazon)

10) CNP Laboratory Propolis Mist Ampoule

This nourishing mist is formulated with propolis, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and betaine and it deeply hydrates the skin, improves its elasticity, and softens it. This face mist also adds shine with its fine particles, while not messing up the user's makeup.

Price: $15 (Amazon)

11) PYUNKANG YUL Calming Moisture Mist

Containing bamboo extract, Centella asiatica, tea tree, and Lonicera japonica flower, this facial mist refreshes the skin and hydrates it without irritating sensitive skin.

Furthermore, its white willow bark extract, lactic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids lessen sebum production and clean pores. This is one of the Korean glass skin mists that is also non-sticky, dermatologist-certified, and ideal for all skin types.

Price: $12.99 (Amazon)

These best Korean glass skin mists to be availed in 2024 can be carried along in a handbag with ease. Beauty enthusiasts can purchase these Korean glass skin mists from their authorized websites or e-commerce sites like Amazon.