Textured skin refers to a skin condition characterized by an uneven or irregular surface. This unevenness can manifest as rough patches, bumps, or an overall lack of smoothness in the skin's texture.

Various factors contribute to textured skin, including the accumulation of dead skin cells, dehydration, sun damage, aging, and the aftermath of conditions like acne, which may leave scars. Improving textured skin often involves skincare practices and products designed to promote exfoliation, hydration, collagen production, and overall skin health, helping to create a smoother and more even complexion.

To improve textured skin, incorporating skincare ingredients like exfoliants (such as alpha and beta hydroxy acids), moisturizers with hydrating agents, retinoids, vitamin C, peptides, and sunscreen can help promote smoother and healthier skin. Regular use of these ingredients, along with proper sun protection, can contribute to a more even and refined skin texture over time.

Textured skin can be a common concern for many, but the good news is that there are effective products available to help you achieve a smoother complexion. From exfoliating wonders to hydrating heroes, here are the 11 best products for textured skin available in the skincare market.

Smoothen textured skin with these 11 best products

1) Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant contains salicylic acid (BHA), which gently exfoliates and unclogs pores, leaving the skin smoother and more radiant. This exfoliant is available for $35 on Paula's Choice's official website or Amazon.

2) CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid to cleanse and hydrate, perfect for those with dry or sensitive textured skin. This gentle cleanser retails at $13.68 on CeraVe's official website or Walmart's online store.

3) The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution uses glycolic acid to improve skin texture and radiance. It is priced at $8.70 (100ml) and $13 (240ml) on Ordinary's official website, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty's online store.

4) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is packed with hyaluronic acid, this lightweight gel hydrates the skin without clogging pores, making it ideal for textured and dehydrated skin. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is priced at $15.50 on the brand’s official website, Amazon, and Walmart’s online store

5) Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal night cream features a tri-active retinol technology to minimize lines and wrinkles while nourishing the skin. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream is priced at $88 on the brand’s official website and Sephora's online store.

6) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 60

Sunscreen is crucial to make textured skin smooth and soothe it from sun exposure, and this product offers high SPF protection without leaving a greasy residue. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Sunscreen SPF 60 is available for $37.99 on the brand’s official website and Ulta Beauty’s online store.

7) Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion

With glycolic acid, this body lotion targets rough skin on the arms and legs, leaving it smoother and more hydrated. Alpha Skin Care Renewal Body Lotion is priced at $16.99 on Amazon.

8) Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is a nighttime facial oil that contains essential oils and botanicals to help repair and renew the skin's surface while you sleep. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate is available for $56 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

9) Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum combines glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylic acids to exfoliate and clarify skin texture. This serum is priced at $90 (30ml) and $134 (50ml) on Drunk Elephant’s official website and Sephora’s online store.

10) Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser is a dual-action exfoliating cleanser that combines alpha and beta hydroxy acids to gently polish and smooth textured skin. This exfoliating cleanser is available for $16 (mini size 60ml) and $46 (regular size) on Murad’s official website and Sephora’s official website.

11) Skinceuticals C E Ferulic serum

Skinceuticals C E Ferulic serum is an antioxidant-rich serum with vitamin C that helps brighten the skin, improve textured skin, and protect against environmental damage. It is priced at $148.99 on Skinceutials’ official website and Walmart’s online store.