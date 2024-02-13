11 Best Valentine's Day makeup looks and hairstyles for 2024

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to think about the best Valentine's Day makeup look and hairstyle one wants to go with on their special night out with their significant other. Whether one decides to stay at home for a cosy evening or has dinner plans at a swanky restaurant, one needs to pick the perfect makeup and hair combo for Valentine’s Day.

After all, one’s look is as important as a romantic dinner, gift and perfume that one associates with 14th February. If you feel you have left it for the last minute, we have some very simple, casual and chic best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyles that will make this special day even more special.

Best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyles to wow your date

There'a a whole range of looks available for your asking that will ensure that you have the best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyles

1.Silver eyeshadow with winged eyeliner

Silver eyeshadow with winged eyeliner (image via Amazon)

This captivating look is sure to mesmerize one's date. Use a sparkly silver glitter eyeshadow and accentuate it with a sharp black wing. This gives a very dramatic look and one can make the eyes stand out even more by using a neutral shade matte lipstick to finish the look.

2. Rosy all the way

Rosy all the way (image via Freepik)

There is no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a fully pink look. Highlighting one's finest features with different shades of pink will definitely set the pace for the day. Go for a natural pink lip liner and lipstick.

Line the lower lash line with a matching eye shadow color. Select a blush that will match the lipstick shade and use this on the cheekbones and finally finish with a light shimmery pink eye shadow on the eyelids.

3. Smudged smokey eye with neutral makeup

Smudged smokey eye (image via Freepik)

If you want a neutral look but still want a glamorous touch that will make your appearance more striking, wear smudged smokey eyes. Go for a smudged brown lower line and a black eyeliner to give the look more drama.

Use a highlighter on the cheekbones and the nose. Apply a powder blush, choose a neutral brown pencil lip liner and coat those luscious lips with a matte nude shade.

4. Color me red

Color me red (image via Freepik)

A juicy red vibe is just what one needs for the best Valentine's Day makeup. Create a plump pout with a luscious red lipstick. As the lips are going to be the focal point, use a winged eyeliner, maybe false eyelashes and a highlighter for the high points of the face.

This is an extremely dramatic look which is sure to turn heads.

5. Go for sparkly eyes

Sparkly eyes (image via Freepik)

This look is all about contrasts. Go for a shimmery mauve eyeshadow with a bit of gold in the inner corners so that one's eyes hold everyone's attention.

Tone down the rest of the makeup with browns. Use a subtle blush to highlight the cheek bones and finish with a nude or brown lipstick.

6. Monochromatic baby pink

Monochromatic baby pink (image via Freepik)

This effortless and vibrant look is the best Valentine's day makeup look if subtlety is what you are going for. It gives the perfect pop of color without going overboard. Opt for base makeup and accentuate it with shades of pink on the eyes and lips.

Use a satin pink lipstick with corresponding shades of pink eyeshadow in the creases.

A touch of shimmery highlight in the inner corner of the eyes will do wonders. A waterproof liquid eyeliner in the top and bottom waterline and a light pink blush on the apples of your cheeks create a natural flush.

7. High ponytail never goes wrong

High ponytail (image via Freepik)

This style is very doable and is perfect for a candle-light dinner with one's date. Sweep it back into a ponytail and secure it with an elastic as high as you want the ponytail to be.

Spray hair with a texturising hairspray as that gives both movement and body to the ponytail and you are all set for a romantic night out.

8. The effortless braid for Valentine's Day

The effortless braid (image via Freepik)

The basic braid requires minimal effort and always looks good. Make a middle part, gather all the hair at the nape of the neck and make a three-way braid.

There are many variations that can be done to the simple braid ot it can be accesorized to add an extra touch. Apply make up and make it the best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyle.

9. Shaggy updo

Shaggy updo (image via Freepik)

A face-framing shaggy updo looks both cute and sensuous and is one of the best Valentine's Day makeup looks and hairstyle when combined with the right makeup. Just gather the hair into a high ponytail.

Pull out the longer hair at the sides and in the front before securing the ponytail. Fluff up your bangs and rake them with your fingers.

This carefully messed-up look never goes wrong and with makeup that complements it, one has the best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyle.

10. The formal chic chignon

Chic chignon (image via Freepik)

Go for a slicked back that always represents elegance and style. This is perfect for a formal date night is a little formal. Divide the hair into the top and bottom half. Gather the bottom half, which should contain most of the hair and secure it into a ponytail with an elastic.

Move to the top part of the hair which is around the crown of the head. Add it to the elastic and twist the hair into a bun. Secure it with a some pins to tuck in the wayward ends and finish off with a serum.

Variations can be done by braiding the top part of the hair and then adding it to the bun. It can also be accesorized with flowers or beads to make it the best Valentine's Day makeup and hairstyle.

11. Half up and half down hairdo

Half up and half down hairdo (image via Freepik)

The half-up and half down hairstyle has made a comeback what with celebrities like Hailey Bieber endorsing the trend recently. Just iron the top section of hair and sweep it around the crown into a ponytail.

The height of the ponytail can be adjusted but it's best to position it towards the top of the head. The rest of the hair falls around the face in soft curls. Accompanied with the right makeup, this look is one of the best Valentine's Day makeup looks and hairstyle.

The best Valentine's Day makeup looks and hairstyles are both simple and effortless and never fail to impress. Whether it's a casual evening or a more formal dinner, there's something for everyone. Get ready for a fabulous evening with your date and get used to the adoring looks you are sure to get.