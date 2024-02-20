11 Best Zoologist perfumes of 2024

Zoologist perfumes, by seizing the animal kingdom's peculiarities, convert their niche aromas into unusual, beautiful, and even shocking olfactory creations. Each fragrance tells an inspirational anecdote from the wonders of nature while relating to the animal kingdom's true essence.

Founded by Victor Wong in 2013, Zoologist Perfumes is a Canadian company with headquarters in Toronto, expressing the purpose of enhancing all of a perfume enthusiast's distinctive olfactory senses.

With a passion for ethics and the exploration of animal aromas, this fragrance brand has distinguished itself in niche perfumery.

The best 11 Zoologist perfumes in the niche fragrance industry of 2024

Canada's niche perfume house, Zoologist Perfumes, has dozens of unique, daring, and beautiful fragrances revolving around an infinite fascination for animals. Thanks to their habitats, behaviors, features, and smells, each detail resonates with their primal instincts, and all Zoologist fragrances blend distinctive keynotes.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 11 Zoologist Perfumes of 2024, showcasing the perfect harmonious mingling of nature and animality.

Bee

Beaver

Camel

Cardinal

Squid

Hummingbird

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Civet

Dodo

Hyrax

Rhinoceros

Dragonfly

1) Bee

Created in extract form, it is rich floral, and its dreamily evocative aroma is a lovely unisex EDT. A great signature scent with an overpowering aroma, only a couple of sprays are enough to last 12+ hours.

This spring day EDT is a perfect blend of beeswax, ginger mimosa, broom, heliotrope, benzoin, vanilla, tonka bean, sandalwood, and musk.

Price: $210 (Official website)

2) Beaver

This extrait de parfum has a nice soapy-like quality, similar to linden blossom. This niche scent develops a muskier blend with smoke. With an ash note as its undertone that blends beautifully with the base woody and iris notes, this scent has a decent sillage of 6 to 8 hours.

Price: $175 (Official website)

Read more: 7 Best Bvlgari perfumes for women to smell divine

3) Camel

With this extrait eau de toilette, a perfumer gets a blast of sweetness as an opening note, in dried fruit and rose form. As the aroma develops on the user's skin, a cinnamon accord is knitted into a soft incense aroma.

This perfume further dries down in a friendly blend of jasmine, orange blossom, and vanilla on an oil base.

Price: $210 (Official website)

4) Squid

Squid is a favored extrait unisex Eau de Toilette by Zoologist perfumes, released in 2019. The scent being aquatic-spicy, Zoologist Squid has keynotes of spicy brine, with electrified pink pepper and elemental salicylate.

This perfume further evolves thanks to the undertones of crisp, smoky incense that evoke an ominous, uniquely sweet, and unforgettable scent. The sillage of this perfume is above average, lasting for 6 hours.

Price: $175 (Official website)

5) Hummingbird

This floral-fruity scent, Zoologist's Hummingbird, is a popular unisex EDT released in 2015. Beginning with the tangy citrus notes laced with a tad bit of a sweet-sour apple scent, this perfume's tender aroma of lily of the valley and juicy and sweet fruits.

This perfume settles with the refreshing grassy scent of violet leaf, giving it an above-average aroma.

Price: $175 (Official website)

6) Tyrannosaurus Rex

Released in 2018, this smoky-charred woody aroma, known as Tyrannosaurus Rex, is a unisex perfume. A few sprinkles of this smoldering and firey aroma set the senses on edge, while droplets of metallic rose oxide offer a chilling premonition of bloodlust.

Tyrannosaurus rex's aroma can sometimes be menacing, smoky, and resinous. With above-average longevity, this EDT is sometimes fascinating but never ordinary.

Price: $210 (Official website)

Read more: 7 Pineward perfumes and colognes for summertime freshness

7) Civet

Rewarded as one of the sensual perfumes in the Zoologist Perfumes collection, Civet is a popular unisex aroma released in 2016. The scent, being spicy and resinous, is a classic fragrance that is opulent and bold, similar to other globally known niche aromas.

Smelling more like a classic floral-oriental EDT than a chypre, this perfume has above-average longevity.

Price: $210 (Official website)

8) Dodo

This green-spicy scent, Dodo, launched in 2019, is a unisex Eau de Toilette by Zoologist with above-average longevity.

With fragrant herbs and ferns spiked with an exquisite splash of bergamot, juicy pineapple, and blackcurrant, this fruity aroma blends into a more traditional fougère. Further, the spicy notes of lavender, tonka, and oakmoss settle with the beautiful woody undertones of oak.

Price: $175 (Official website)

9) Hyrax

Zoologist Hyrax is a unisex EDT released in 2018. This animal-resinous aroma is a unique perfume that skillfully blends saffron, pink pepper, whiskey, rose, and musk to invoke an abstract image of a dusty African mountainscape.

With projection and longevity above average, this is perfect for casual to formal events.

Price: $175 (Official website)

10) Rhinoceros

Rhinoceros is an EDT by Zoologist Perfumes for women and men, released in 2014, with a leathery-smoky aroma. With a projection and longevity above average, the scent has a captivating aroma that blends high-quality notes of leather, vetiver, cedar, bergamot, and sandalwood.

With the more mellow rum, tobacco, lavender, and agarwood, this is a muskier, well-balanced, mysterious, and sensual accord.

Price: $210 (Official website)

11) Dragonfly

Zoologist Perfumes' Dragonfly, released in 2017, has a floral-sweet aroma with a strong sillage. Similar to a full-bloom lotus, Zoologist Dragonfly EDT opens with a rush of beautiful aquatic florals, laced with hints of rice, powdery iris, and mimosa diffusing from within a lush shroud of greens. This is a perfect summertime EDT, emitting a casual aroma.

Price: $210 (Official website)

Read more: 7 Best Diptyque Perfumes that smell incredible: Tam Dau Eau de parfum, Tempo, Benjoin Bohème Eau De Parfum, and more

Fragrance aficionados can purchase these 11 unique and best Zoologist perfumes of 2024 from this niche perfumery's in-house site or e-commerce platforms.