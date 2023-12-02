11 Korean ampoules that are bestsellers of 2023 

Korean ampoules are concentrated skincare serums designed to address specific skin concerns with potent, high-performance ingredients. They are a crucial step in the multi-step Korean skincare routine, typically used after cleansing and toning and before moisturizing the skin.

Ampoules contain a higher concentration of active ingredients compared to regular serums, aiming to provide a targeted and intensive treatment for various skin issues.

These ampoules include Hyaluronic Acid, which hydrates and smoothens the skin, reducing fine lines. Propolis soothes and protects the skin with antioxidants. Vitamin C brightens, reduces dark spots, and boosts collagen. They also contain Ferments, which enhance absorption for skin renewal. Ginseng, royal jelly, and collagen nourish and combat signs of aging.

Green Tea Extract, on the other hand, protects and calms inflammation, while Probiotics support a healthy skin barrier, improving hydration and reducing redness.

Korean ampoules offer targeted skincare solutions with high concentrations of active ingredients, addressing specific concerns like fine lines, hyperpigmentation, or hydration. Their concentrated nature ensures potency, enhanced absorption through advanced delivery systems, and versatility in catering to various skin types.

Seamlessly integrated into the multi-step Korean skincare routine, ampoules contribute to a comprehensive and holistic approach to radiant and healthy skin.

Top 11 bestselling Korean ampoules of 2023

1) Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule ($13.92)

Pros Cons 80% natural ingredients May cause itching and breakouts Suitable for sensitive skin Absorbs quickly Lightweight Non-greasy Artificial fragrance-free Paraben free Cruelty-free

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules due to its innovative use of snail mucin, which is known for its skin-renewing properties. This ampoule excels in promoting skin regeneration, improving texture, and providing intense hydration, making it a favorite among skincare enthusiasts.

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule is available on the brand's official website and via Amazon.

2) SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule ($21.99)

Pros Cons 100% natural ingredients Not suitable for sensitive and oily skin types Lightweight Smells good Calms breakouts PEG free

Madagascar Centella Ampoule is crafted from 100% high-quality Centella Asiatica extract. Specifically designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it not only rejuvenates and softens the skin but also effectively addresses concerns such as dark spots and dehydration.

With its lightweight formula and proven results, this ampoule is hailed for its ability to regulate sebaceous glands, control oil production, and promote a supple, glowing complexion.

Madagascar Centella Ampoule is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Be Plain Cicaful Ampoule ($19.99)

Pros Cons Made of natural ingredients May dry out the skin Suitable for sensitive skin Absorbs quickly Non-irritating Non-sticky Lightweight Cruelty-free Paraben free Fragrance-free

Be Plain Cicaful Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules due to its potent cica-infused formula, which is renowned for soothing irritated skin. With a focus on simplicity and efficacy, it effectively addresses sensitivity and promotes a healthier complexion.

Be Plain Cicaful Ampoule is available on the brand's official website and via Amazon.

4) COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule ($15.60)

Pros Cons Non-sticky Not for acne-prone skin Lightweight Blurs out pigmentation Hypoallergenic Leaves skin soft Cruelty-free

COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules due to its potent propolis extract, renowned for its healing and antibacterial properties. This ampoule effectively soothes irritated skin, provides intense hydration as indicated by many tests, and contributes to a strengthened skin barrier, making it a favorite for those seeking a radiant and healthy complexion.

COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule is available on Ulta Beauty's online store and Amazon.

5) Medi-Peel Celltox Dermajou Ampoule ($56)

Pros Cons Effective rejuvenation High priced Includes firming properties Radiant complexion

Medi-Peel Celltox Dermajou Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules and it has been put through several rounds of rigorous testing. Its exceptional formulation delivers impressive results, promoting skin rejuvenation, firmness, and a radiant complexion, making it a standout choice for skincare enthusiasts in 2023.

Medi-Peel Celltox Dermajou Ampoule is available on StyleKorean's online e-commerce website.

6) MA:NYO Bifida Biome Complex Ampoule ($31.50)

Pros Cons Lightweight None Works well under makeup Non-greasy A little goes a long way Paraben free Artificial fragrance-free Mineral oil free

MA:NYO Bifida Biome Complex Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules due to its potent Bifida Biome Complex. It is known for its efficacy in promoting skin health, offering a unique blend that enhances hydration, soothing, and revitalizing the skin.

MA:NYO Bifida Biome Complex Ampoule is available on Amazon.

7) HISTOLAB 72% Azulene Complex Ampoule ($60.26)

Pros Cons Suitable for sensitive skin Expensive Lightweight Absorbs quickly Non-greasy Paraben free Artificial fragrance-free

HISTOLAB 72% Azulene Complex Ampoule stands out as the best Korean ampoule as it is known for its remarkable formulation. With a high concentration of Azulene Complex, it effectively soothes and calms the skin, making it an exceptional choice for individuals with sensitive skin.

HISTOLAB 72% Azulene Complex Ampoule is available on Amazon.

8) MIZON Collagen 100 Ampoule ($33.40)

Pros Cons Improves skin elasticity Contains butylene glycol Smoothens fine lines Revitalizes the skin Tightens the skin Minimizes skin irritation Paraben free

MIZON Collagen 100 Ampoule stands out as one of the best Korean ampoules and it delivers unparalleled results. Its potent collagen formulation deeply nourishes and revitalizes the skin, promoting elasticity and a radiant complexion for a truly transformative skincare experience.

MIZON Collagen 100 Ampoule is available on Amazon and via Walmart's online store.

9) PYUNKANG YUL Moisture Ampoule ($25.49)

Pros Cons Soothes skin Not for rosacea-prone skin Dermatologically developed Lightweight Rapidly moisturizes the skin No irritation Protects the moisture barrier

After extensive experimentation, the PYUNKANG YUL Moisture Ampoule has proven to be a hydrating powerhouse, replenishing skin's moisture and contributing to a noticeably smoother and more supple complexion. Its rich formulation and effectiveness make it a standout choice for those seeking deep hydration and skin revitalization.

PYUNKANG YUL Moisture Ampoule is available on Amazon.

10) Dr.Ceuracle Royal Vita Propolis Ampoule ($25.95)

Pros Cons Ensures nourishment Overpowering fragrance Contains antioxidant properties Tones the skin Lightweight Hydrating formula Restores radiance

This game-changing Korean ampoule serum is enriched with 335,000ppm propolis extracts, sea buckthorn, vitamin B5, and vitamin C derivatives. Its formula not only plumps the skin but also brightens it, offering long-lasting hydration with its honey-like texture. Additionally, royal jelly extracts protect the skin against free radicals, resulting in a healthier-looking complexion.

Dr.Ceuracle Royal Vita Propolis Ampoule is available on Amazon.

11) DERMACENTRIC DERMA PEPTIDE Ampoule ($38)

Pros Cons Diminishes wrinkles Takes time to work Improves skin elasticity Repairs the skin barrier Works on fine lines Restores youthful radiance Hypoallergenic

Dermacentric's top ampoule boasts a powerful blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B12, syn-hycan, myricetin, and vegan collagen, effectively reducing wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and dark spots. Its potent formula enhances skin elasticity, acts as a protective barrier, and promotes a bright, youthful glow. It is also hypoallergenic, aids in moisture retention, and supports skin cell regeneration.

DERMACENTRIC DERMA PEPTIDE Ampoule is available on Amazon.

Korean ampoules continue to dominate the skincare market in 2023, offering innovative formulations and impressive results. Whether one is targeting specific skin concerns or looking to enhance their overall skincare routine, the 11 bestselling Korean ampoules mentioned above cater to a variety of needs.

However, it's essential to choose products based on one's skin type and concerns.