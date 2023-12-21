11 most popular beauty trends for Winter 2023

The holiday season is here; it is now time to be prepared with popular beauty trends for winter. While Korean brands have taken care of all skincare trends, now it is all about beauty trends. During holidays, people tend to experiment with new makeup looks, hairstyles, and fashion styles to match the festive spirit.

During the holiday season, red and gold shades are popular in Winter makeup, while glitter and metallic finishes are trendy for clothing and accessories. Halloween and Christmas inspire creative makeup looks, such as spooky or festive designs. Here are some of the famous beauty trends for Winter 2023.

Some of the famous beauty trends for Winter 2023 include latte makeup, bold lips, tomato skin, metallic look, and 7 more

1) Tomato girl

Tomato girl makeup is one of the most popular beauty trends for Winter 2023. It is a viral trend on TikTok that is all about achieving a sun-kissed, reddish flush on the cheeks, temples, and across the nose. It is all about a no-makeup makeup look achieved mainly by a red-toned cream blush to warm up the skin.

2) Latte makeup

Latte makeup is all about creating depth and dimension on the face using a mixture of glowy, nude tones with shades of brown. This makeup includes a minimal eye look with light facial freckles and nude lips. This trend also comes under a no-makeup makeup look.

3) Bold lips

The bold lip beauty trend, focusing on dark, striking lip colors, has been prominent in the beauty world for quite some time now. This popular trend is perfect for people who like to opt for both a classy or gothic look. This trend includes berry, red, and brown shades to create a bold lip.

4) Metallic look

Metallic makeup look (Image via @reprodução/Instagram)

Metallic makeup is all about a shiny and glittery, eye-catching beauty look. This beauty trend can be achieved by doing creative eye makeup, going for glittery lipstick, incorporating glittery nail polish, and using a good amount of highlighter on the face. You can opt for one option or go for all of them together!

5) Fairy look

Fairy makeup look (Image via @joshua.pestka/Instagram/Pinterest)

The fairy look trend is inspired by the cottagecore aesthetic, which emphasizes natural beauty and a connection to nature. It focuses on creating a soft, ethereal, and feminine appearance. Soft, earthy tones, flushed cheeks, and a touch of whimsy can achieve this look. People can make glittery looks or can also use soft pastel colors.

6) Natural eyebrows

Natural eyebrows look like a growing beauty trend that embraces one's natural eyebrow shape and color without going for heavy makeup or overly groomed brows. This trend is getting famous due to its low-maintenance and effortless process and its ability to enhance people's features and personal style.

7) Dewy glam look

Dewy glam look (Image via poosh/Pinterest)

It is one of the most popular beauty trends makeup, and skincare lovers use. A natural, dewy look is all everyone wants these days. This look is all about hydrated skin, accompanied by a lightweight foundation, highlighter accentuations, and an ultra-glossy lip, creating a radiant and luminous appearance.

8) Cherry red

The cherry red trend is incorporating something red into the outfit and look. Someone can opt for simple cherry red lips with their black, white, or any color outfit, or one can go all-red. It's all about personalization. It can be only a handbag, or it can be the whole outfit!

9) Just pearls

Just pearls beauty trend (Image via @truebeauty/Facebook)

Now, pearls may belong to jewelry but can also be incorporated into makeup trends. It involves incorporating pearl-inspired elements into makeup, such as shimmery eyeshadows, highlighters, or even pearl jewels, to create a luminous and ethereal appearance.

10) Balletcore

The balletcore beauty trend is about making a soft, feminine, and romantic aesthetic look that draws inspiration from the world of ballet. It creates a natural, flushed complexion, sheeny skin, and nude-pink lips, making a delicate and graceful look. It incorporates silky pink textures, blush tones, and pearl-inspired makeup.

11) Vampy gothic look

The vampy gothic look is not a new concept, but it is still prevalent in 2023, and many makeup enthusiasts are opting for this trend. This trend is all about ark, bold, and beautiful makeup, focusing on dark lips, smoky eyes, and pale skin. But it is not always necessary to create an intense dark gothic look. A vampy gothic makeup can also be achieved with minimal, bold makeup.

These are some of the most popular beauty trends for Winter 2023. Make sure to try them as per your preferences.