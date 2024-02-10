12 Best Rose lipsticks for the perfect Valentine's Date

Rose lipsticks are quite popular during the Valentine's Day week. These light pink beauties look gorgeous when worn for a dinner date or a casual day out with a partner. Valentine's Day is the perfect time to experiment with rose lipsticks if one hasn't experimented earlier.

Our team at Sportskeeda has sifted through various brands and formulations to choose the perfect rose lipsticks for an ideal Valentine's date. The list mentioned below has a choice available for every individual whether looking for a matte rose lipstick or a glossy one.

12 must-have rose lipsticks to look fabulous on Valentine's Day

Rose lipsticks make the lips appear more beautiful and attractive by enhancing their natural pigment. The list curated below has the 12 best rose lipsticks that one can buy to amp up their Valentine's Day date.

1) NYX Professional Soft Matte Lip Cream - Beijing

NYX Professional Soft Matte Lip Cream - Beijing

Its soft matte formulation and lightweight and creamy nature make it one of the best rose lipsticks one can find. It is highly pigmented and doesn't have a drying formula and keeps the lips soft and gives them a matte look.

This rose lipstick is easy to apply since it has a soft wand applicator included in the tube. For the precise application, one can line their lips on the outside first and then fill them in.

Price: $7 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) Maybelline Super Stay 24, 2 Step Liquid Lipstick, 90 Timeless Rose

Maybelline Super Stay 24, 2 Step Liquid Lipstick, 90 Timeless Rose

Maybelline Super Stay 24, 2 Step Liquid Lipstick, 90 Timeless Rose is a long-lasting lipstick that lasts for up to 24 hours. It gives high coverage pigmentation to the lips without causing the color of the lipstick to bleed.

It has a 2 step lip color in one pack. On one end, the pack has a lipstick and on the other end there is a hydrating lip balm.

Price: $8.98 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Milani Color Statement Lipstick - Rose Femme

Milani Color Statement Lipstick - Rose Femme

This moisturizing lipstick is infused with nourishing vitamins A and C. This is a cruelty-free lipstick. It is perfect for minimal makeup.

Its hydrating and moisturizing formulation keeps the lips soft and supple and would be the perfect look for Valentine's Day. It is highly pigmented and gives a bold color to the lips.

Price: $6.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick, Sparkling Rose

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick, Sparkling Rose

One of the most hydrating rose lipsticks available on the market, L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine is formulated with 60% oils and a low wax volume. It gives a long lasting and high gloss shine.

It delivers a beautiful pigment that helps the lips enhance and look gorgeous for a perfect Valentine's date.

Price: $7.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) PAT McGRATH Labs Matte Trance Lipstick - Divine Rose

This is one of the best matte rose lipsticks. It is highly pigmented and is lightweight in formula with a luxurious and matte finish. Its hydrating and creamy texture keeps the lips soft and supple.

One can line their lips with the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil and fill in the lip area with the lipsticks. To keep the lipstick in place, one must use a setting powder to keep the lipstick from fading.

Price: $39 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Covergirl Continuous Color Lipstick - Smokey Rose 035

Covergirl Continuous Color Lipstick - Smokey Rose 035

This long-lasting rose lipstick is lightweight and has a creamy formula. It locks moisture on the lips for 6 hours and has a rich and vibrant color coverage.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are vitamin A and vitamin E which add comfort to the lips and keeping them hydrated all night long.

Price: $5.62 on the brand's official website, Amazon and Walmart's online store.

7) Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick - Rebellious Rose 420

This is one of the most luxurious rose lipsticks. It is highly pigmented and helps shape the lips intensely. It provides medium to full coverage and keeps the lips smooth and hydrated. It lasts for up to 6 hours.

This has a beautiful rose shade that complements the natural color of the lips. Perfect to woo the romantic partner with kissable, rosy lips.

Price: $22 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

8) Ruby Kisses Lipstick, RMLS2 - Nude Rose

Ruby Kisses Lipstick, RMLS2 - Nude Rose

This is a lipstick that lasts a long time and produces a vivid and striking appearance.

It helps provide full coverage to the lips with a single application.

The pigmentation of the lipstick is rich. It has a vivid color and is perfect for a romantic night out. It will not move an inch from here and there as claimed by the brand.

Price: $19.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

9) Palladio Herbal Lipstick, Silver Rose

Palladio Herbal Lipstick, Silver Rose is one of the most highly pigmented rose lipsticks. It has a creamy formulation that keeps the lips hydrated and helps soothe fine lines. It is a long-lasting lipstick and lasts throughout the day.

The key ingredients of the lipstick are aloe vera, chamomile and ginseng. Aloe vera helps soothe the lips. Chamomile and ginseng prevent the lips from drying.

Price: $7.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

10) Revlon Lipstick, Super Lustrous Lipstick, 245 Smoky Rose

This is one of the best conditioning rose lipsticks. It glides onto the lips smoothly and visibly minimizes fine lines. It helps give the lips a softer and fuller appearance. Made with microfine pigments for lipstick shades that help give a nice color to the lips.

This rose lipstick is lightweight in nature and is very comfortable to wear.

Price: $6.48 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

11) Anastasia Beverly Hills Satin Lipstick - Rose Dream

This is one of the best rose lipsticks one can find in the market. It has a satin finish that gives a rich color payoff. The finish of the lipstick is smooth and comfortable to wear on the lips. It is long-lasting, lightweight, and glides effortlessly onto the lips.

Price: $23 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

12) Too Faced Lady Bold Cream Lipstick - Rebel

This is one of the best rose lipsticks. Its creamy in texture gives a satin finish. This is a long-lasting lipstick that stays on the lips throughout the day. It has a cruelty free formulation and is vegan.

Its bold pigment helps enhance the color of the lips.

Price: $29 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Rose lipsticks are one of the most trending lip shades that help enhance the natural lip color. Whether one is looking for the perfect shade for an evening date or a casual outing on Valentine's Day. If one is looking for a light rose lipstick or a dark shade of rose lipstick, there are many options available above that one can choose from.