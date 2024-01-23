13 Best haircuts for heart shaped face to accentuate your features

For someone with a heart-shaped face, it's good to pick a haircut that enhances the natural features and makes one look great. This face shape is wide at the top and narrow at the bottom. The haircuts talked about here are just suitable for this kind of face. They help show off the heart shape or make the face look more balanced.

Various hairstyles can complement different face shapes. Versatile styles work well for oval faces, as this shape is quite balanced. Round faces benefit from haircuts that create angles and elongate the face, like long layers or asymmetrical cuts.

Square faces look great with soft layers or waves that soften the jawline. Heart-shaped faces are flattered by styles that balance the broader forehead with the narrow chin, such as side-swept bangs or bobs. Each face shape has unique characteristics, and choosing the right haircut can enhance these natural features.

Best Haircuts for Heart-shaped Face

1) Long Layers

Long Layered Hairstyle (Image via Getty)

This haircut features layers that start at the jawline and cascade down, adding volume and movement. It's ideal for softening the lower part of the face and enhancing the cheekbones.

The longer layers can draw the eye down and balance the wider upper part of the face with the narrower chin. It's a versatile style that works well with most hair types and lengths, offering a look that's both elegant and easy to manage.

2) Side-Swept Bangs

Side-Swept Bangs (Image via Getty)

These bangs balance a wider forehead, drawing attention towards the eyes and away from the jawline. They can be styled to blend seamlessly with various lengths of hair.

These bangs are versatile, effortlessly blending with different hair lengths and styles, and can be tailored to suit various looks, from soft and subtle to bold and dramatic. They add a dynamic element to the hairstyle and focus attention towards the eyes and middle of the face.

3) Textured Bob

Textured Bob (Image via Getty)

A chin-length bob haircut with textured ends creates a fuller look around the narrow chin, balancing the wider forehead. This cut is versatile and works well with wavy or straight hair.

The texture helps to soften the lines of the face, particularly around the jawline, making it an excellent choice for those with a narrower chin. This bob can be customized with various degrees of layering and texturing, making it adaptable to different hair types and personal preferences.

4) Soft Pixie Cut

Soft Pixie Cut (Image via Getty)

A pixie with longer layers at the top can add volume to the crown, balancing the facial proportions. Soft, wispy bangs can also help in minimizing a broad forehead.

The longer layers can be styled to soften the forehead, while the short length highlights the cheekbones and jawline. It's a versatile cut that can be adapted to different hair textures and personal styles, offering a fresh and modern look.

5) Wavy Medium-Length Cut

Wavy Medium Length Cut (Image via Getty)

Waves add volume and texture, which can be particularly flattering around the jawline. This cut is perfect for those who want a versatile, feminine look. You can also style this haircut with slick back buns to enhance the look further.

This versatile hairstyle suits different hair textures and lengths and can be easily styled for a casual or more sophisticated look. It's a great way to add a feminine and soft touch to your appearance.

6) Asymmetrical Bob

Asymmetrical Bob (Image via Getty)

An asymmetrical cut where one side is longer than the other can add an exciting dynamic to your look, drawing attention away from the chin and towards the hair.

The asymmetry can help to draw attention away from the width of the forehead and towards the hair, creating a visually striking look. This style can be tailored to suit individual preferences, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a contemporary and distinctive appearance.

7) Lob with Face-Framing Layers

Long Bob (Image via Getty)

A longer bob, or "lob," with layers that frame the face, can highlight your cheekbones while providing fullness around the jawline. You can elevate your style with this haircut, if you have long hair.

The layers in this haircut can add dimension and movement, softening the wider forehead and drawing attention to the cheekbones. It's a versatile style that works well for various hair types and can be styled in multiple ways, offering a balanced and fashionable look.

8) Curtain Bangs

Curtain Bangs (Image via Getty)

In this haircut, these bangs split in the middle and frame the face, softening the forehead and adding a trendy, retro touch to your hairstyle. This haircut with bangs is great for softening the wider forehead of a heart-shaped face while drawing attention to the eyes. Curtain bangs can be adapted to various hair lengths and types, adding a touch of elegance and a modern flair to any hairstyle.

9) Layered Shag

Layered Shag (Image via Getty)

A shag haircut with multiple layers adds volume and texture, ideal for balancing the narrower lower face with a fuller top. The layers can vary in length and are often styled to create a tousled, carefree look. This hairstyle is particularly effective in balancing the proportions of a heart-shaped face by adding fullness around the jawline and cheekbones.

10) Sleek Straight Cut

Sleek Straight Hair (Image via Getty)

A straight, sleek haircut that grazes the collarbone can emphasize your bone structure, especially when paired with a middle part. The sleekness of the hair emphasizes the symmetry of the face, drawing attention away from the broader forehead while accentuating the cheekbones and jawline. It's a versatile look that can be easily maintained and styled for casual and formal occasions.

11) Tousled Lob

Tousled Lob Haircut (Image via Pexels)

A lob with a tousled, beachy texture adds a casual and playful vibe. It's a great haircut to add volume where it's needed. This look involves a long bob (lob) cut that typically falls around the shoulders. The tousled effect adds volume and texture, which can help to soften the face's angles and balance the wider forehead.

This style is particularly effective for those who want a relaxed yet chic look. It works well with different hair types, offering flexibility and ease in styling.

12) Chin-Length Bob with Bangs

Chin Length Bob with Bangs (Image via Getty)

This classic style combines the balancing effect of a chin-length bob with the forehead-minimizing impact of bangs. This is also a famous Korean hairstyle that suits women of all ages. The bangs add a trendy touch and can be styled in various ways, from straight across to side-swept, depending on personal preference.

The chin-length haircut highlights the jawline and adds a modern edge to the overall look. This style is easy to maintain and can be adapted to different hair types, making it a popular choice for those seeking a chic, balanced hairstyle.

13) Long, Straight Hair with Center Part

Long Hair with Centre Parting (Image via Getty)

Ideal for those with naturally straight hair, this style elongates the face and draws attention downwards, away from the wider forehead. This falls under the quiet luxury hairstyle trend, which is effortless to ace.

The center parting in this haircut enhances this symmetry, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. This versatile style works well with various hair textures and lengths, though it's particularly striking on longer locks. It's a simple yet impactful hairstyle that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Choosing the right haircut for a heart-shaped face is about balancing the wider forehead and cheekbones with the narrow chin. Whether you prefer long, flowing layers, a playful bob, or a bold pixie cut, each of these 13 styles offers unique charm and balance.

They can be tailored to suit individual hair types and personal styles, ensuring that you look great and feel confident and comfortable in your hairstyle. Remember, the perfect haircut celebrates your unique features and reflects your style.