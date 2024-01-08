15 Anniversary Quotes for Couples

An anniversary is celebrated for every year you have spent together and in each other's companionship. It is usually on the date of your marriage, proposal, or the beginning of your relationship. Either way, you get to celebrate it like everyone celebrates New Year!

This day comes only once a year, just like our birthdays. Even if you do not plan to throw a big party, which is the trend right now, a simple sweet note to your partner will have them smiling all day long.

To and for your partner, all the best with these sentimental and jovial anniversary quotes that you can use or just read to brighten up your day!

Anniversary Quotes for Couples

1) “A wedding anniversary is the celebration of love, trust, partnership, tolerance and tenacity. The order varies for any given year.” — Paul Sweeney

2) "Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years." —Simone Signoret

3) “I wouldn't change a thing, as happiness you bring. You are my soulmate. A marriage made by fate.” —Catherine Pulsifer

4)“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

Happy Anniversary Note (Image via Pexels)

5) “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”—Maya Angelou

6) “Love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” —Robert Heinlein

7) “You know you are in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” —Dr. Seuss

8) “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” —Angelita Lim

9) “The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time.” —Julia Child

10) “Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply.”— Zane Grey

Cheers to companionship (Image via Pexels)

11) “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” —Ed Sheeran

12) “You are my today and all of my tomorrows.” —Lee Christopher

13) “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

14) “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” —Nicholas Sparks

Marriage rings celebration (Image via Pexels)

15) “Success in marriage does not come merely through finding the right mate, but through being the right mate.”—Barnette R. Brickner

Celebrating your anniversary with your partner is a special feeling, and every anniversary should feel like the first day you met! These quotes can be used as Instagram captions, with a beautiful picture of one's partner. Hope these heart-warming and cute quotes by famous people from across the globe bring a smile to your face.