Korean moisturizers are gaining popularity all over the world, and for all the good reasons. An array of Korean skincare products are available for acne-prone skin.

These Korean moisturizers are like superheroes for acne prone skin and feel like buttery clouds on your face. They're all hypoallergenic and free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and artificial fragrances.

Your skin will thank you because these creams don't just prevent acne but work like magic potions that make your skin feel soothed and healed. Let's unveil a healthy and glowing skin - check out this list of the 15 best Korean moisturizers for acne prone skin.

Top 15 Korean Moisturizers for Acne Prone Skin

1) COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one Cream

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one cream is from the renowned Korean skincare brand COSRX. This Korean moisturizer is enriched with skin-friendly ingredients including snail mucin and hyaluronic acid, that leave your skin feeling plump and utterly hydrated.

It has a gel-like lightweight texture, is priced under $20 and is available to purchase at the brand's website as well as on Amazon.

PROS CONS Hypoallergic Not suitable for sensitive skin Dermatologically tested

2) I DEW CARE Chill Kitten Cactus Oil Free Cream

I DEW CARE Chill Kitten Cactus Oil Free Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

This skincare treat by I Dew Care is a 24-hour hydrating Korean moisturizer. It's packed with prickly pear, aloe vera, and heartleaf extracts that makes it check all the boxes for acne prone skin care.

It is priced at $20 and is available to buy at the brand's website.

PROS CONS Paraben Free Not Fragrance Free Clinically Proven Results

3) JUMISO Have a Good Cream

JUMISO Have a Good Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

Have a Good Cream by Jumiso is a must-have for all skin types and all ages, even teenagers! Powered by Centella and snail secretion extracts, it works to revive your skin's health and texture.

If you're on the hunt for a soothing Korean moisturizer for acne prone skin, add this to your cart from the brand's website for $24.

PROS CONS Helps fade hyperpigmentation Not suitable for sensitive skin Budget friendly

4) SOME BY MI AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Cream

SOME BY MI AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enter the world of miracles with Some By Mi's AHA BHA PHA 30 Days Miracle cream – a Korean moisturizer for acne prone skin. Packed with niacinamide, and tea tree leaf oil, it's a treat for your skin's overall health. Available to purchase at an affordable price of $11 available on Amazon.

If you're on a mission to care for your acne prone skin, this Korean acne cream is a definite must-have!

PROS CONS Soothes inflammation Packaging not good Tackles acne spots

5) SULWAHSOO Essential Comfort Firming Cream

SULWAHSOO Essential Comfort Firming Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Korean moisturizer falls in the luxuruy skincare range. Sulwhasoo's cream is suitable for all skin types! It is made for soothing active acne and hydrating irritated skin.

This cream works to enhance firmness and give your skin a bouncy touch. It can be used both in your AM and PM routine for a soothed skin. This skincare delight is priced at $120 on the brand's website and is also available to purchase on Amazon.

PROS CONS Suitable for all skin types Low in quantity for price Bouncy complexion

6) MIZON All in One Snail Repair Cream

MIZON All in One Snail Repair Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the search for compiling the best Korean moisturizers for acne prone skin, Mizon's repair cream has to be on the list. It's known to be a game-changer for dry and damaged skin. It has powerful ingredients including snail mucin filtrate, AHA, mugwort, and raspberry extracts.

This moisturizer not only calms irritated skin but also forms a protective shield, and reduces wrinkles. It is available for $18 on Amazon.

PROS CONS Suitable for all skin types Packaging not upto the mark Fragrance free

7) SEOUL CEUTICALS Snail Repair Cream Moisturizer

Seoul Ceuticals's repair cream is packed with natural goodies such as shea butter, aloe vera, jojoba oil, snail mucin filtrate, and vitamin E. It does not your clog your pores.

A good Korean moisturizer for dry and acne prone skin – you can add this to your cart for $20 on Amazon.

PROS CONS Lightweight texture Highly fragrant Budget friendly

8) COSRX Ultra Moisturizing Lotion

COSRX Ultra Moisturizing Lotion (Image via Sportskeeda)

Meet COSRX's oil-free and ultra-moisturizing lotion is a long-lasting and hydrating Korean moisturizer, which is suitable for dry skin type. It has natural willow bark water along with antioxidants, nutrients, and vitamins.

Priced at $25 and is available to purchase on the brand's website.

PROS CONS Hypoallergenic High in fragrance Suitable for all skin types Dermatologically tested

9) BELIF The True Cream Moisturzing Bomb

Next on the list is Belif's moisturizing bomb – a Korean delight that lasts upto 26 hours. It comes packed with herbs and oat extracts and is an acne safe product. Plus, it's not greasy and has a mild fragrance.

It is available to purchase for $38 on the brand's official website.

PROS CONS Ideal for everyday use Priced high Lightweight texture

10) ETUDE House Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

ETUDE House Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Etude’s Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive cream is a treasure for acne prone skin. This intensive Korean moisturizer is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic making it perfect for sensitive skin.

It's not just effective; it's cost-effective too. Available to purchase on Amazon at $17.

PROS CONS Suitable for sensitive skin Unsatisfactory packaging Hypoallergenic Fragrance free

11) IUNIK Centella Calming Gel Cream

Iunik's gel cream is a top pick for acne prone skin. It's packed with botanicals such as Cica leaf water, tea tree extracts, and potent sprout extracts. Plus, it has niacinamide that has a tendency to keep the skin moisturized all day.

All in all, this cream is not just for acne – it's great for aging, irritated, and tired skin too. Priced at $15 and available to purchase on Amazon.

PROS CONS Fragrance free Not suitable for sensitive skin Budget friendly

12) DR. BELMEUR Clarifying Balancing Cream

DR. BELMEUR Clarifying Balancing Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

Belmeur's facial moisturizer comes with a plant-based, low-irritant formula tailored for acne prone skin. It has mild and gentle ingredients which makes it perfect for everyday use.

It is available at $40 on the brand's official website.

PROS CONS Ideal for all ages High price High hydration

13) PEACH SLICES Acne Oil Free Moisturizer

Peach Slices Acne Oil Free Moisturizer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Introducing Peach Slices' oil-free moisturizer that minimizes pores and gives a healthy looking skin. It's packed with hyaluronic and salicylic acid for deep hydration. It suits all skin types, helps prevent breakouts, and tackles blackheads and inflammation.

This Korean moisturizer is available at various retail sites and is priced at $13.

PROS CONS Suitable for all skin types Highly fragrant Cost effective

14) PURITO Deep Sea Pure Water Cream

In the search for Korean moisturizers for acne prone skin, we stumbled upon Purito’s Deep Sea Pure Water cream. Plus, it has a lightweight texture and is non-sticky. Packed with ingredients including glycerin, vitamin B3, and niacinamide, this cream is great for glowing and healthy skin without breaking the bank!

Priced at $19 and available to purchase on brand's official website.

PROS CONS Lightweight texture Less quantity High in hydration

15) GENABELLE Cabbage 73 Calming Cream

Genabelle Cabbage 73 Calming Cream (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Genabelle Cabbage 73 Calming Cream is in our top picks. What sets it apart are the key ingredients – pure cabbage and sucralfate that will give a powerful hydration boost to the skin.

You can buy this on the brand's official website for $21.

PROS CONS Suitable for all skin types Thick texture Hypoallergenic

Diving into the world of Korean moisturizers for acne prone skin is like discovering a treasure of gentle yet powerful solutions. The 15 best Korean moisturizers we've explored offer a range of benefits, from soothing irritated skin to preventing breakouts and promoting overall skin health.

These products, enriched with natural ingredients and formulated without harsh chemicals, cater to different skin concerns. With options ranging from budget-friendly finds to luxurious treats, achieving healthy and glowing skin has never been more accessible.