16 best beauty products to get from Trader Joe's under $10

Trader Joe's is not just the go-to destination for affordable groceries and unique snacks; it's also a treasure trove of budget-friendly beauty products that won't break the bank. From refreshing rose facial mists to deeply hydrating moisturizers and hair-care essentials that promise silky-soft locks, Trader Joe's has something to elevate the beauty routine, and the best part? Most items are under $10.

There are affordable beauty luxuries at Trader Joe's that make self-care a breeze. One can immerse in the opulent fragrance of roses with the Rose Facial Mist, a budget-friendly pick-me-up for midday rejuvenation. One can dive into deep hydration with Trader Joe's moisturizers, which cater to diverse skin types, ensuring supple and moisturized skin.

One can achieve silky-soft and shiny hair without breaking the bank using their budget-friendly hair-care products, boasting simple yet effective formulations. Prioritize sun protection with Trader Joe's affordable body and face sunscreens, featuring weightless formulas and invigorating scents like lavender and lemon.

One can elevate the beauty routine with these wallet-friendly gems, offering a sensorial experience that adds a touch of luxury to the daily rituals. Here is a curated list of 16 must-have beauty products, each priced under $10, making self-care accessible for everyone.

Must-have beauty products to get from Trader Joe's under $10

1) Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer ($9)

Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight and nourishing skincare essential designed to deeply hydrate the skin. Priced affordably, this gel moisturizer provides a refreshing and moisturizing experience, leaving the skin feeling supple and revitalized.

Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Hydrating and lightweight texture Limited ingredients Affordable

2) Rose Water Facial Toner ($4)

Rose Water Facial Toner offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience for the skin with its luxurious rose scent. Priced affordably, this toner is perfect for a midday pick-me-up, leaving the skin feeling rejuvenated and hydrated.

Rose Water Facial Toner is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Affordable Simple formula Luxurious fragrance

3) Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask ($4)

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask is a nourishing treatment that combines the moisturizing benefits of shea butter and coconut oil. Priced affordably, this hair mask revitalizes and deeply conditions, leaving the locks soft, shiny, and pampered.

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Hydrating and nourishing Heavy texture Natural ingredients

4) Almond Ginger Scent Oatmeal Exfoliant Bar ($4)

Trader Joe's Almond Ginger Scent Oatmeal Exfoliant Bar (Image via Trader Joe's)

The Almond Ginger Scent Oatmeal Exfoliant Bar is a delightful skincare treat featuring a harmonious blend of almond and ginger scents. This exfoliating bar combines the goodness of oatmeal to gently cleanse and revitalize the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and nourished.

Almond Ginger Scent Oatmeal Exfoliant Bar is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Invigorating scent Potentially sensitive Exfoliating

5) Almond Honey Mango Shave Cream ($4)

Trader Joe's Almond Honey Mango Shave Cream (Image via Trader Joe's)

The Almond Honey Mango Shave Cream is a luxurious and nourishing shaving cream that combines the sweet scents of almond, honey, and mango. Priced affordably, it provides a smooth and hydrating shaving experience, leaving the skin soft and subtly fragrant.

Almond Honey Mango Shave Cream is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Rich formula Overpowering fragrance Hydrating and Nourishing

6) Peppermint & Tea Tree Shampoo Bar ($4)

Peppermint & Tea Tree Shampoo Bar is a refreshing and invigorating hair care solution. Combining the benefits of peppermint and tea tree oil, this shampoo bar cleanses the scalp, leaving hair feeling clean, revitalized, and subtly fragrant.

Peppermint & Tea Tree Shampoo Bar is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Natural ingredients Residue buildup Long-lasting

7) Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Serum ($5)

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Serum is a nourishing blend that transforms dull and frizzy hair into silky-smooth locks. Packed with the hydrating benefits of shea butter and coconut oil, this serum provides a lightweight and effective solution for achieving lustrous and manageable hair.

Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Serum is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Silky and smooth finish Intense fragrance Affordable

8) Dry Shampoo ($5)

Dry Shampoo is an affordable and effective solution for extending the life of the hairstyle between washes. Priced competitively, it refreshes and adds volume to hair while absorbing excess oil, leaving the locks looking and feeling revitalized. The convenient spray format makes it a quick and easy option for on-the-go freshness.

Dry Shampoo is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Effective oil absorption Limited scent options Convenient spray format

9) Coconut Body Butter ($6)

Coconut Body Butter is a luxurious and nourishing skin treatment enriched with coconut oil and shea butter. It leaves the skin feeling silky smooth and provides a tropical indulgence without breaking the bank.

Coconut Body Butter is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Affordable luxury Heavy consistency Rich hydration

10) Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ($10)

Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 offers broad-spectrum protection. With zinc oxide as the main ingredient, this sunscreen provides effective sun protection in a convenient spray format, making it a budget-friendly and practical choice for sun care.

Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Effective sun protection Chemical smell Convenient spray formula

11) Retinol Night Serum ($10)

Retinol Night Serum is a potent skincare solution designed to promote skin renewal and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with vitamin A (retinol) and other nourishing ingredients, this serum works overnight to leave the skin looking smoother and more youthful.

Priced affordably, it's a budget-friendly option for those seeking the benefits of retinol in their night-time skincare routine. Retinol Night Serum is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Affordability Sensitivity inducing ingredient Effective formula

12) Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream ($6)

Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream is a nourishing solution for the delicate eye area. Priced affordably, this cream provides intense hydration, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and leave the skin around the eyes refreshed and revitalized.

Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Intense hydration Limited ingredient information Gentle formulation

13) Cleansing + Conditioning Hair Wash ($5)

Trader Joe's Cleansing + Conditioning Hair Wash is a versatile two-in-one product that simplifies the haircare routine. Priced affordably, it cleanses and conditions, leaving the hair refreshed and manageable with the convenience of a single product.

Cleansing + Conditioning Hair Wash is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Convenient May not suit all hair types Time-saving

14) Marula Facial Oil ($7)

Trader Joe's Marula Facial Oil is a nourishing skincare essential that delivers intense hydration and promotes a radiant complexion. This lightweight oil is priced affordably and enriched with marula oil's natural benefits, leaving skin moisturized and revitalized.

Marula Facial Oil is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Hydrating and nourishing Inconvenient packaging Lightweight texture

15) Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 ($9)

Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 offers reliable sun protection with a broad spectrum of SPF 40. Priced affordably, it provides daily defense against harmful UV rays, ensuring the skin stays shielded without breaking the bank. Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Lightweight Not water resistant Non-greasy

16) Lemongrass conditioner ($5)

Trader Joe's Lemongrass Conditioner is an invigorating hair care product that combines the refreshing scent of lemongrass with a nourishing formula. It leaves hair soft, silky, and revitalized. Lemongrass Conditioner is available in the brand's retail stores and online stores.

Pros Cons Refreshing fragrance Limited availability Nourishing formula

With these 16 budget-friendly beauty finds under $10, one can treat oneself to a pampering and indulgent routine without breaking the bank. From skincare essentials to haircare delights, Trader Joe's has everything one needs to look and feel the best, all while staying within the budget.