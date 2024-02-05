Mondays are the days that bring a variety of feelings to people, dread for some while excitement for others. But one thing is universally true: it's the start of a new week, a chance to start afresh, reload, and attack our targets with renewed energy.

It is here that the term “Monday Motivation” comes in handy, particularly in the field of fitness and workouts. In the after-effects of a weekend of rest or over-indulgence, the will to go to the gym or go for a run can be daunting. Yet, having the willingness to accept the new beginning can bring back life to our souls and make us set the mood for a successful week ahead.

This is where quotes, especially motivational ones, play an important role. They are like a match, lighting the internal motivation that could be hidden deep within ourselves. The right phrase can be a profoundly personal touchstone, providing just the right encouragement to get started. Such words of insight, from people who have reached great heights in their own lives, remind us that the sky is the limit when we put our mind to it. They address the universal desire to strive, overcome, and endure.

21 Monday workout quotes to hit the gym and stay active

Mondays are the perfect day to recommit to one's health and fitness goals, setting the tone for a week of progress and dedication. Here are 21 quotes to help individuals hit the gym and embrace the challenges on their way.

1) "If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you". - Unknown

2) "Nothing will work unless you do". - Unknown

3) "Exercise is king. Nutrition is queen. Put them together and you’ve got a kingdom." — Jack LaLanne.

4) "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." — by Steve Jobs.

5) "It’s not about having time. It’s about making time." — Unknown.

6) "The difference between try and triumph is just a little umph!" — Marvin Phillips.

7) "Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." — Christian D. Larson.

8) "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." — Aristotle.

9) "Don’t count the days, make the days count." — Muhammad Ali.

10) "The body achieves what the mind believes." — Unknown.

11) "To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift." — Steve Prefontaine.

12) "A champion is someone who gets up when they can’t." — Jack Dempsey.

13) "The hardest lift of all is lifting your butt off the couch." — Unknown.

14) "Sweat is just fat crying." — Unknown.

15) "If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." — Fred DeVito.

16) "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky.

17) "A year from now, you may wish you had started today." — Karen Lamb.

18) "The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow." — Unknown.

19) "We don't stop exercising because we grow old; we grow old because we stop exercising." — Dr. Kenneth Cooper.

20) "Every workout is progress." — Unknown.

21) "Strength does not come from the physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." — Mahatma Gandhi

Quotes like these can be added to your weekly routine along with simple changes that will improve your health, especially for Mondays, as they help determine a positive and determined attitude.

Use a journal for these quotes, phone wallpaper, or even a mental note to keep these inspiring quotes close to you and motivate you to keep on going, try harder, and enjoy every step of improvement toward your fitness goals.