3 popular BLACKPINK makeup looks perfect for Summer 2023

Hit K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has always made a statement with its fashion and beauty choices. The four members are often seen rocking natural 'no-makeup' makeup looks and look absolutely stunning in them.

Summer makeup needs to be lightweight and non-greasy, which can ensure one does not end up with an oily sheen. It is also important to opt for waterproof products for eye and lip makeup, keeping your look smudge-free.

BLACKPINK members have always sported flawless makeup looks, even if they are performing exhaustive routines on stage on a hot and humid day. The secret to their makeup not budging is to go for minimal base makeup that doesn't melt away as they perform.

Keeping it natural: BLACKPINK makeup looks that are perfect for the summertime

1) Jisoo's bold cat eye look

The BLACKPINK member sported one of her dreamiest makeup looks in the second visual film for the pre-release of her solo song, FLOWER. As she usually does, Jisoo combines western and Korean elements to create a gorgeous look.

The makeup look is perfect for special occasions when one wants to look gorgeous while keeping the makeup light. On a hot and humid day, the trick is to go for a thin layer of lightweight, waterproof base makeup. With 'cloud skin' trending, one can go for a compact powder foundation as well.

The All Eyes on Me singer went for a light pink lip shade that closely matched her natural lip color. The focal point of the look was her eyes, which Jisoo emphasized with a bold cateye. Instead of using a liquid eyeliner, a pencil or gel eyeliner will work better, as it is easier to spread to create a soft eye makeup look.

The K-pop idol left her eyelids bare and finished off the look with a touch of blush. The blush placement is reminiscent of how Koreans applied their makeup back in the days, with the natural-looking flush being around the corner of the eyes instead of the apples of the cheeks.

2) Rosé's subtle smokey eye

If you prefer a dewy makeup look, Rosé's look might be the one for you. Similar to Jisoo, the on the ground singer went with light base makeup. To achieve the glowy makeup of the BLACKPINK member, one can either go for a BB cream or a cushion compact. This makeup look will work especially well for individuals with dry skin types.

Rosé often goes for a rose-toned lip shade and for this look, she went with a similar natural rosy pink hue. She went in with a creamy formula for that extra dewy look, which gives her lips a healthy shine and also makes them look fuller.

For her eye makeup look, the singer went with a subtle smokey eye. For this look, one can use a shimmery brown shade all over the lids and a darker brown around the outer corners to add definition. An eyeshadow palette with nude shades should do the trick to achieve Rosé's look.

To further define the eyes, the BLACKPINK member went in with black eyeliner. She kept it subtle and stayed close to her upper lash line, slightly widening the width of the liner around the outer corners. She finished the look with a faint touch of blush around the apples of her cheeks to provide them with a healthy flush.

3) Lisa's winged eyeliner look

In her 'LISA in Paris' vlog, the BLACKPINK member gave netizens a peek into her everyday makeup. The maknae of the girl group likes to keep it natural and quick on her off-days.

To achieve the 'your skin but better' look, the Thai rapper went with a CC cream for her base. It will give one even-toned skin without forming a thick layer on it. CC creams are less oily compared to BB creams, so this technique is great for individuals with oily or combination skin.

The BLACKPINK member incorporates a sharp wing to define her eyes. It gives her a siren-eyed look, creating an illusion of dreamy elongated eyes. A liquid liner with a fine tip is better than a pencil eyeliner for this look, as the thinner the liner is the better.

She finished off the makeup look with a natural pink lip shade. In the vlog, she went in with a creamy formula to add some shine to her lips. Creamy formulas are also more hydrating, making them more comfortable for all-day wear.

