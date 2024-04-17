The WNBA draft 2024 was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024, and has already broken the record for the most watched WNBA draft event in the sport’s history, with ESPN reporting an estimated 2.45 million viewers.

The drafts ceremony had millions watching, and picks like Caitlyn Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Angel Reese didn’t disappoint, as they made fashion and beauty statements in designer outfits from Prada, Balmain, Bronx and Banco, and the likes.

The newly-minted WNBA players proved that sports, fashion, and beauty can go hand-in-hand, highlighting the potential for partnerships with leading beauty and fashion brands.

From glittering gowns and french tips, to soft eye makeup and glossy lips, here we explore some of the stunning looks from the WNBA Draft 2024.

5 beauty looks from the WNBA Draft 2024

1) Angel Reese

Angel Reese of LSU, who got drafted into the Chicago Sky team, spoke to AP magazine about her outfit:

“I got this two days ago. My original dress didn’t fit,” she said.

For the WNBA draft 2024, Angel Reese was draped in a glittering gray hooded gown from Bronx and Banco, complete with a backless design and a plunging neckline. The little train at the back of the dress added a bit of drama to the ensemble.

The 21-year-old complemented the dress with silver heels from Louboutin and a metallic-silver clutch purse from Simon Miller. Reese accessorized with jewelry from Jason of Beverly Hills.

Reese kept her makeup light with her signature lash extensions and glossy lips. The Orange carpet look was put together by her stylist, Naomi Elizee.

2) Caitlin Clark

The overall number 1 pick for the WNBA draft 2024 wore a two-piece set from Prada brand for the event.

During the WNBA livestream from the Orange Carpet, Caitlin Clark commented:

“The first time Prada has ever dressed a male or female for WNBA or NBA draft so pretty cool,”

Clark’s Prada ensemble consisted of an oversized cream silk jacket atop a matching mini skirt. The 22-year-old added a pop of glitter with a bralette, and balanced out the look with black pointy-toed heels and shades from the Prada brand.

The newly recruited Indiana Fever player rocked a sleek straight hair and opted for a dewy and no makeup makeup look.

3) Cameron Brink

The 22-year-old player for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA wore a daring Balmain number for draft day. Brink’s Balmain dress featured a high slit with an asymmetrical design and a cutout at the waist. The black and white gown ended with a half-shoulder and rosette detailing.

The Stanford graduate paired the gown with a pair of embellished pointy-toed shoes. She accessorized with drooping earrings and silver rings.

Brink opted for a bit of bold eye makeup with glossy lips and had her blonde tresses styled in a middle part with soft curls.

On Instagram, she shared a behind the scenes video of herself getting ready for the WNBA draft 2024 with Estee Lauder and Aveda. Speaking about her makeup preference in the same, she noted:

“The star of the show is the (Estee Lauder) double wear stay-in-place foundation and it’s gonna be lasting on my face all day.”

4) Rickea Jackson

The Los Angeles Sparks rookie and overall fourth pick for the WNBA draft 2024, had a wardrobe change in between the Orange Carpet and the draft proper. She initially wore a red off-the-shoulder pantsuit and pleated detailing that draped towards the floor. Jackson accessorized with silver jewelry, tinted shades and rounded it up with pointy-toed stilettos.

For her second look, the 23-year-old WNBA player rocked in glittering pants, a blazer set, and a white bralette. She styled her hair in a ponytail with layered curls, She also wore silver jewelry and matched it up with silver shoes.

Her post on her Instagram account was captioned:

"Y’all cant tell us this isn’t giving album cover, 90s fine. The 4th pick didn't come to play with her draft look at all.”

5. Kamilla Cardoso

The 3rd overall pick from the WNBA draft 2024 and the Chicago Sky rookie, made a statement in a red blazer set. On her process of getting ready for the draft, Cardoso said to WWD:

"We had a game, a championship game, so I wasn’t really thinking about it. And then after we won I was like ‘Oh my gosh, the draft is next [week]. I don’t have an outfit."

The 22-year-old paired the crisp red suit with a silver heart necklace and black sandals. Her long hair was styled in waves and she opted for bold makeup and glossy lips.

These looks from the WNBA draft 2024 show that the new generation of WNBA players are changing the narrative in terms of female athletes, fashion and beauty.

