5 best beauty looks from BET Awards 2023

The BET Awards 2023 saw some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry putting their best foot forward in terms of beauty and fashion. Whether it be Janelle Monae or Lizzo, all those in attendance flaunted gorgeous hair and makeup looks on what is deemed to be 'Culture's Biggest Night'.

While the primary focus of BET Awards lies in celebrating Black artists in the entertainment industry, one can't ignore the fashion and beauty choices for the big night. From dramatic eye makeup to gorgeous textured hairdos, here are some of the best beauty moments from BET Awards 2023.

Lizzo, Janelle Monae, and more: Top hair and makeup looks at BET Awards 2023

1) Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey at BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Chlöe Bailey rocked a dark look for the award ceremony, opting for a fabulous black sequinned gown. For her makeup, she went with dark smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. Her eye makeup was the star of the ensemble, as she added fluttery fake lashes to add some drama to her sharp-winged eyeshadow.

She went with a textured ponytail for her hairstyle, bunching up all her braids into a high ponytail and then wrapping up a lock around her hairtie to add intrigue. Her hair beads added a touch of bling to her hairdo, tying it together perfectly with her dazzling outfit.

2) Lizzo

Lizzo at BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Lizzo opted for a minimal look, with beautiful peachy blush on her cheeks. She extended the look to her eyes as well, using a peachy pink eyeshadow for her upper lids. The blue iridescent eyeliner tied her eye makeup with her gorgeous dress. As a finishing touch, she went with a generous coat of mascara that beautifully highlighted her eye shape.

For her hairstyle, the singer flaunted soft waves throughout her hair length. She left her hair open and went with structured waves at the front, bringing them downwards by styling her fringes into dainty curls that added intrigue to the entire look.

3) Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae at BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Like Lizzo, Janelle Monae also opted for a minimal makeup look for the awards show, going for beautiful nude lips to keep the focus on her outfit and hair. She added depth to her eyes by brushing on a brown eyeshadow shade at the cut crease, pairing it with winged liner and a generous coat of mascara.

Her hairstyle was the star of the show, as she went with a towering updo that beautifully showcased her blonde curls. She incorporated a black ribbon to her hair to tie it in with her outfit, which made heavy usage of ribbons to hold her dress up. She left the front section of her hair slicked back to further draw attention to her tall hair updo.

4) Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille at BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Eva Marcille went with a dramatic eye makeup look for the awards show, with lashes heavily coated with mascara and fake lashes for added volume. While keeping her lip makeup minimal, she went with a healthy dose of blusher to add a beautiful flush to her cheeks.

Marcille's updo had a stunning textured look, thanks to her braids, which made use of three different hair colors to keep it more fun. The roots flaunted her natural hair color, which gradually transitioned into a reddish brown at the middle and then blonde at the tips.

5) Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét at BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Victoria Monét looked absolutely gorgeous as she let her lustrous hip-length hair flow freely in a high ponytail. She styled her hair into soft waves and went with a slicked back look to keep the focus on her gown. Her hair color paired perfectly with her outfit, almost matching her brown sequined dress.

The singer flaunted her flawless skin with minimal makeup. Her subtle smokey eye added depth and defined her eye shape, which she further accentuated with a thin winged liner application and a healthy coat of mascara. She went with a gorgeous nude lip, finishing it off with a lip gloss for some healthy shine.

Minimal makeup with nude lips seemed to be a common theme for most of the red carpet looks at BET Awards 2023. The artists experimented with bold eye makeup looks instead, ranging from smokey eyes to thick winged eyeliner.

