The trend of imitating celebrity Halloween makeup has been popular for some time now. People all over the world seek inspiration from their favorite celebrities and their stunning trends for their next Halloween party.

The hashtag '#halloween2023' has already garnered a billion views, with individuals deciding on the best makeup look of the year. Moreover, Halloween provides an excellent opportunity for makeup enthusiasts to exhibit their skills.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup looks of 2023 to offer you the best makeup ideas and transform your costume into a stunning masterpiece, regardless of your skill level.

Our selection includes Sydney Sweeney's Think Pink Barbie-inspired makeup look and Adele's Spooky Morticia Addams's inspired makeup look, among others, all of which perfectly align with the current beauty trend.

Kendall's recreation of Marilyn Monroe to Adele's version of Morticia Addams': 5 best-celebrity Halloween makeup looks of 2023

1) Sydney Sweeney's Think Pink Barbie-inspired makeup look

To excel in celebrity Halloween makeup, it is essential to enhance the pigmentation of eye makeup shades and complement them with well-designed clothing. The Barbie World game continues to thrive, and Euphoria's character Cassie is proud of Sydney Sweeney's 80s-style perm, pink glossy lips, and pop of blue eyeshadow.

She was dressed in a satin fuchsia minidress that featured bold puff sleeves and a voluminous drop-waisted skirt. To generate this effortless makeup look, one must focus on their eyes by choosing eyeshadow hues that are intense and vibrant.

2) Doja Cat as an Incy Wincy Spider makeup look

Doja Cat's recent appearance at the VMA could serve as a remarkable source of inspiration for the next exceptional celebrity Halloween makeup style. The renowned makeup artist Ernesto Casillas ingeniously crafted the iconic Incy Wincy spider makeup trend. Casillas promptly shared his creation on Instagram, elucidating how the dress evoked the idea of a spider-inspired look.

He detailed his meticulous approach, incorporating clumpy spider eyelashes and delicately thin eyebrows. Utilizing two distinct shades from Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Stix, namely "I am Confident" and "I am Shinning," Casillas achieved a whimsical and iridescent eyeshadow aesthetic.

3) Kendall Jenner's iconic recreation of Marilyn Monroe's makeup look

Kendall Jenner paid homage to the legendary Marilyn Monroe with her Halloween costume this year. The 27-year-old model showcased her stunning appearance by posting pictures on her Instagram account, capturing the essence of the late star's iconic style. To recreate this celebrity Halloween makeup look, one should choose a sophisticated and refined costume along with well-known makeup products.

Kendall honored Monroe by donning a curly blonde bob, a black turtleneck, and white cigarette pants. Her makeup featured nude brown lipstick, alluring smokey brown eye makeup, including winged cat eyes and her distinctive beauty mark.

4) Dixie D'Amelio's Queen of Hearts-inspired Halloween makeup look

Dixie D'Amelio's Halloween makeup look was executed with the utmost seriousness, as she embraced the Queen of Hearts concept wholeheartedly. Her attire consisted solely of heart cards from a deck, complemented by a regal crown befitting a queen. To achieve this remarkable celebrity Halloween makeup, special attention must be given to the eye makeup.

The singer opted for vibrant red lips with lots of reddish blush on her cheeks. Under the guidance of her makeup artist, Olivia, small red rhinestones were delicately placed over her eyeshadow, while two prominent hearts adorned the undereye area.

5) Adele's spooky Morticia Addams's inspired makeup look

Just like her fierce music, Adele once again amazed her fans with her stunning makeup look for this year's Halloween. She was seen emulating Morticia Addams' iconic black dress and sculpted makeup vibes from the Addams Family.

To achieve this celebrity Halloween makeup look, the crucial aspect is to dedicate additional effort to the makeup application. The eyeshadow was applied in a jet-black pigmented shade with a silver crease on the front and thick eyebrows. Her lips were adorned with Morticia's signature nude brown color. The singer completed the look with long, straight, jet-black hair.

The Halloween makeup trend inspired by celebrities remains a popular choice among fans. The top 5 celebrity Halloween makeup looks, including Sydney Sweeney's Barbie-inspired look and Doja Cat's whimsical Spider makeup, provide a wealth of creative ideas for Halloween enthusiasts.

These standout looks promise a dazzling showcase that is not only easy to create but also guarantees to make you stand out from the crowd at your next Halloween-themed party.