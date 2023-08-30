5 best chlorine-removal shampoos for healthy hair

Chlorine-removal shampoos can work wonders after clocking laps in the pool or taking a plunge bath. The harsh pool ingredients can cause extensive damage to the hair. These specialized chlorine-removal shampoos act gently on the tresses and eliminate product build-up and accumulation of drying chemicals, that can strip hair of its moisture.

Chlorine-removal shampoos come laden with acids and compounds like vitamin C, sodium thiosulfate, and even apple cider vinegar, which are equipped to dissolve chlorine molecules.

Andrea Hans, head hairstylist, colorist, and originator of Broome Street Society in New York City, told Bazaar about the benefits of using a chlorine-removal shampoo:

"I recommend looking for naturally acidic ingredients to neutralize the effectiveness of chlorine, then let the shampoo’s cleansing agents do the removal work."

Top 5 chlorine-removal shampoos in the market right now

1) R+Co Lost Treasure Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse

The plant-based solution uses apple cider vinegar to eliminate chemical residue, enhancing luster and soothing the scalp. The shampoo is crafted to eliminate chlorine and contains potent components like apple tree extracts, aloe vera juice, and tamanu seeds oil.

Its pleasant aroma features hints of zesty sicilian lemon, invigorating green tea, and eucalyptus, keeping the tresses thoroughly revitalized and fresh, while leaving behind a refreshing fragrance.

Priced at $34 on Amazon, this fantastic chlorine-removal shampoo comes with a user rating of 4.5/5.

2) Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection (3-Pack)

Malibu C. can be the ultimate solution when it comes to picking a chlorine-removing shampoo. Malibu C Swimmers Wellness is one such shampoo that is strong enough to cleanse deep within the hair cuticles.

It contains active ingredients like vitamin C and is gentle enough for regular pool day use. The same also prevents green hair and can be applied to hair extensions.

Available for $38 on Amazon, these 3-pack chlorine-removal shampoos are backed by a consumer rating of 4.7/5.

3) Sun Bum Revitalizing Detox Shampoo

This is one of the popular detox shampoos from Sun Bum and removes lingering chlorine in addition to salt water build-up. It uses hero ingredients like apple cider vinegar, blue agave, and cacao to balance and soften hair. It is color-safe and shows best results when used weekly.

This detox shampoo is available on Amazon with a price tag of $17.99 and has been lauded by satisfied consumers, giving it a 4.5/5 rating.

4) Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Avid swimmers are raving about this sulfate-free shampoo from Aveeno, which not only employs apple cider vinegar as a hero ingredient for a deep clean but also contains colloidal oat that is great for a sensitive scalp. The product soothes and smoothens the scalp while volumizing hair and making it shinier.

This sulfate-free shampoo is obtainable from Amazon at $7 and has a satisfied user rating of 4.7/5.

5) Moroccanoil Clarifying Shampoo

This best-selling lavender-scented shampoo is a sensation among most beauty shoppers and is formulated to optimize its hair health advantages. Loaded with active ingredients like Argan and avocado oils, lavender, chamomile, and jojoba plant extracts, this hair rinse helps balance the scalp and the hair's pH.

Further, the shampoo is enriched with keratin and plant-based oils that strengthen the tresses from within without making them heavy.

With a raving customer rating of 4.7/5, this chlorine-removal shampoo comes for $75 on Amazon.

Repeated exposure to chlorine can eventually lead to hair becoming more dehydrated and weak, resulting in more thinning and breakage.

Thus, these 5 chlorine-removal shampoos offer a solution to such problems. A beauty enthusiast can purchase one of these chlorine-removal shampoos from its official website or e-commerce sites like Amazon and avail of its benefits.