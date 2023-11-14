Henry Rose fragrances represent an innovative approach toward the fragrance arena. Founded in 2019 by award winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer, the perfume brand focuses on transparency and sustainability.

Henry Rose fragrances are a collaboration between International Flavours and Fragrances (IFF) and Michelle Pfeiffer. The perfume brand was born out of Michelle’s discovery regarding the lack of regulation of ingredients within the beauty industry.

Michelle feared exposing her children to any toxic chemicals and hence swore off perfume for years together. However, she missed the enjoyment and happiness of wearing a beautiful scent.

And this began her journey of creating perfumes with higher standards of ingredients at Henry Rose. Since it's inception in 2019 with five genderless fragrances, Henry Rose has expanded its collection whilst staying true to clean beauty standards and transparency of ingredients that the brand was founded with.

Last Light Eau de Parfum to Char Eau de Parfum: 5 best Henry Rose fragrances of all time

1) Last Light Eau de Parfum ($35-$120)

Last Light is a fresh floral scent that celebrates the combination of musk and patchouli with a subtle burst of peach to create a woody effect.

This Henry Rose fragrance features top notes of peach and bergamot, with middle notes of jasmine and white woods. It is also infused with base notes of patchouli, musk, and amber wood.

2) Queens and Monsters Eau de Parfum ($35-$120)

Belonging to the Amber Gourmand fragrance family, this scent brings forth the freshness and zest of petitgrain combined with the fluid sensuality of sandalwood, together creating a woody aroma.

Henry Rose’s Queens and Monsters features top notes of Violet lead, Neroli, and Petitgrain along with middle notes of freesia and jasmine. The fragrance is infused with bottom notes of vanilla, coco musk, and sandalwood.

3) Torn Eau de Parfum ($35-$120)

Torn is Henry Rose’s take on the classic vanilla scent. The fragrance offers a prominent whiff of the iconic, sweet vanilla notes balanced with some earthy wood-based scent. This combination adds grid to an otherwise girly fragrance.

Torn features top notes of freesia and muget with middle notes of violet, jasmine, and rose. Additionally, it features bottom notes of musk, patchouli, sandalwood, praline and vanilla bean.

4) Jake's House Eau de Parfum ($35-$120)

Jake’s House is a marine citrus fragrance with a watery clean freshness that encounters honeyed neroli for a clean and light musky finish.

The scent features top notes of marine along with notes of neroli, jasmine, and peony. It is also infused with bottom notes of musk and ambroxan, making it a strong-smelling scent.

5) Char Eau de Parfum ($35-$120)

Char is a warm and smokey scent, called an 'ode to the tonka bean' by creator of the scent Yves Cassar of IFF. The tonka bean is an earthy note which is balanced by African ginger in Char Eau de Parfum.

And to brighten up the rather smokier notes, the perfume is infused with a note of vetiver and the herbaceousness of patchouli. Additionally, the scent has a leathery element due to labdanum and floral sweetness from aromatic orange blossom.

Henry Rose fragrances are dedicated to creating beautiful scents without the use of allergenic and harmful ingredients.

Hence, Henry Rose fragrances make for the perfect fit for beauty enthusiasts seeking paraben, phthalates, and formaldehyde free scents.