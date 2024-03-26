Korean sun sticks have become must-haves for skincare enthusiasts because they come with UV-ray blocks while also incorporating skin-nourishing elements.

According to reviews from skincare experts, they leave no white cast and feel weightless on the skin; making for easy touch-ups throughout the day.

They are portable and user-friendly versions of sunscreens that are easy to use. Sun sticks make reapplication effortless as they are very portable and can be carried around.

Another advantage of sun sticks in general, is their ability to touch every corner of the face, ensuring even application and premium protection.

Check out some of the best Korean sunsticks in the market below.

This article reflects the writer’s opinions only.

5 Best Korean sun sticks to avail in 2024

1) Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick

The Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick (Image via Isntree)

This Korean sun stick from Isntree comes with an SPF 50 and according to the brand description, it is very light in texture, cools the skin, hydrates the skin, and has a calming effect.

The brand recommends this product for those not akin to oily or sticky sunscreens, who prefer a soft finish and have very sensitive skin. According to reviews from consumers, this sun stick doesn't cake even over makeup and can be carried everywhere.

The product comprises 8 types of hyaluronic acid that helps to luck in moisture. This sunscreen sells for $26.50 on the brand's online store.

2) Abib Quick Sun Stick Protection Bar

The Abib Quick Sun Stick Protection Bar (Image via Abib)

This sun stick from Abib reportedly boasts SPF 50 protection and has the key ingredients of Centella Asiatica extract, green tea leaf extract, cucumber fruit extract, and aloe vera leaf juice.

According to the brand description, this sun stick is easy to use and with the curvy design, it is easier to apply around the eyes. The brand further describes the product to be hydrating and to give a glowy finish without leaving any white cast. This sun stick sells for $25.20 on the brand's online store.

3) The beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick

The beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick (Image via Beauty of Joseon)

This sun stick from Beauty of Joseon was developed in conjunction with Ramon, a beauty influencer and cosmetic chemist. According to the brand description, this sun stick boasts a matte formula with no worry of becoming lumpy or greasy and so can even be applied over makeup.

The product uses a sebum-controlled silica powder to regulate the production of oil, ensuring that it gives a smooth dry finish. The sun stick comprises green tea extracts and Artemisia capillaris that contribute to smoothening the skin texture. This Korean sun stick sells for $18 on the brand's online store.

4) Skin 1004 Hyalu Cica Silky Fit Sun Stick

The Skin 1004 Hyalu Cica Silky Fit Sun Stick (Image via Skin 1004)

This sun stick from Skin 1004 reportedly helps protect the skin from harmful UV rays. According to the brand description, the sunstick not only protects the skin but also hydrates it, leaving the skin with a well-moisturized and glowing look with a silky finish.

The Korean sun stick comprises centella asiatica extract and hyaluronic acids that help to heal and hydrate the skin. The sun stick is sold for $15.20 on the brand's online store.

5) Tocobo Cotton Soft Sun Stick

The Tocobo Cotton Soft Sun Stick (Image via Amazon)

This sun stick from the Tocobo brand, reportedly uses extract from cotton to hydrate the skin and protect it from UV rays. According to the brand description, the sun stick uses an anti-sebum P complex to remove excess oil, ensuring that the product leaves a soft finish on the skin with no white cast.

It is portable and easy to apply. According to the brand, the Korean sun stick is suitable for all skin types and is also water resistant. It sells for $19.77 on Amazon.

Multiple reviews place these Korean sunsticks as some of the best in the market.