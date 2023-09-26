5 best magical beauty collections to avail for Halloween season 2023

With the end of September, the spooky season starts, and the countdown to Halloween begins. This is the perfect time for all beauty enthusiasts to switch those summer-time makeover looks for heart-twisting, mind-blowing, and scary vampire-y or witchery looks. One should not think twice about the well-rounded and most-favored Halloween makeup collections!

The options are unlimited, from rich vampire reds to outlandish greens, gothic black, and never-ending witchery purples. To bring these intriguing looks to life, specially framed, magical beauty collectibles have arrived in the beauty industry, presenting an exhibit of magnetic beauty products.

These collections feature mesmerizing eyeshadow palettes with shades that capture the essence of the supernatural, spellbinding lip tints that add a hint of dark charm, and magical highlighters that provide a ghostly brilliance.

The 5 best magical beauty collections for Halloween 2023

Whether a beauty seeker is reaching for a stifling vampire or a magical sorceress, these Halloween makeup supplies are the ticket to producing a truly unique and memorable facial countenance.

Check out the enchanting and exhilarating Halloween beauty collections to put a spell on those fantastic makeup and nail looks!

1) Lights Lacquer Book of Hexes Collection

This collectible from Lights Lacquer for Halloween is positively spellbinding, featuring 4 magnetic nail paints, a magnetic wand for creating cat-eye, and a mystical aura with the nails. This Halloween makeup collection casts its magical spell with fun and colorful nail tattoos.

Further, this edition of the Lights Lacquer collection comes in an attractive-looking book-shaped box - a neat and organized one for beauty seekers to store their nail polishes neatly. This inventive beauty collection is priced at $64 on its official website.

2) SHEGLAM x Harry Potter™ Full Collection Set

This makeup collaboration with SHEGLAM is a callout to Potter-heads with their Hogwarts house-designed eyeshadow quads. Available in myriad colors, the Harry-Potter fanatic can pick the ones with the hues they desire the most.

Or else a makeup lover can enjoy their cosmetic game with the 'Magical Elixir' lip glosses for an alluring pout. Further, the lip mask in this set comes in a witch’s cauldron and pledges to nurture and restore the lips—just like casting a spell!

A beauty lover can buy this collection for $49.99 from its authorized website.

3) Harry Potter™ x Glamnetic Collection

If a Halloween makeup enthusiast cannot get enough of Harry Potter during this fall, it is worth checking out Glamnetic’s Harry Potter nails. This Halloween makeup assemblage comes with 10 press-on nails encouraged by the Hogwarts houses, favored personalities, and the world of wizards.

Its subtle and more apparent designs also have the impressive-looking Marauder’s Map™ nails, which initially appear to be the standard red nails, but when under heat, these fantastic-looking talons display Marauder’s Map-inspired creations!

This collection is obtainable on Ulta Beauty at $199.

4) Haunted Mansion and Colourpop Collection

This Colourpop makeup collectible is perfect for those who cherish the Disney ride while embracing the ghoulishly acceptable vibes of The Haunted Mansion.

This union of Haunted Mansion x Colourpop Collection features 3 matte-textured lip stains, 4 distinctive pots of eyeshadows, 1 lip gloss, 1 body glitter gel, and a 15-color eyeshadow palette.

Haunted Mansion And Colourpop Collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, there are several otherworldly purples and turquoises that The Haunted Mansion is well-known for, catering to all makeup lovers with its gorgeous "raising the dead" looks.

With a price tag of $99, this magical beauty collection is available on the official website.

5) Revolution Beauty The School for Good & Evil X Revolution Nevers Shadow Palette

This alliance between Revolution Beauty and The School for Good & Evil comprises eyeshadow palettes, lip stains, lip oils, makeup brushes of all sizes, and much more.

Some makeup products communicate about the things related to both the Good and the Evil sides.

But innately, the Evil items for Halloween, like its 16-color eyeshadow palette, are worth noticing. It features a beautiful combination of matte and glimmery eyeshadows that cater to neutral or bold hues per the user's choices.

This is available on the authorized website at $4.50.

A beauty seeker can obtain one from its official website or several reputed e-commerce beauty retailers, like Ulta Beauty and Sheglam.