5 Best natural face mask for dry skin

Nowadays, a lot of individuals prefer to use a natural face mask to protect their delicate skin and adopt a more all-encompassing skincare routine. Face masks with harmful ingredients including paraben, alcohol, heavy metals, and perfumes (which can irritate sensitive skin) are being sold by numerous skincare brands under the pretense of being all-natural and organic.

To avoid these harmful chemicals and to get the best of nature for skincare, people now can make some efficient natural face masks for dry skin at home. Many natural ingredients such as oats, milk, honey, and banana among others can be used as a natural face mask highly effective for dry skin people.

Some of the best natural face masks for dry skin can be made with avocados, oats, bananas, honey, and aloe vera

1) Rose water and Honey face mask

Rose water and honey face mask help with acne (Image via Canva)

Rose water and honey, both are known for their hydrating benefits which are not only great for dry skin but also for sensitive skin. The process of making this natural face mask is easy and convenient. Just need to mix 1 tsp of honey with ½ tsp of rose water. Keep it for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

Soothes irritation

Hydrates skin

Reduces redness

Treats acne

Boosts wound healing

Brightens skin

2) Banana and Coconut Milk face mask

Vitamin E in the banana and coconut milk face mask deeply nourishes the skin (Image via Canva)

This natural face mask can nourish the skin, smooth wrinkles, and leave skin soft and bouncy. This rich mask is perfect for dry and sensitive skin people. Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamins A, and E, which all work together to hydrate the skin. Coconut milk helps with dark spots. Take 1 tbsp coconut milk and half of a ripe banana, mix well, and apply. Rinse well after 15 minutes.

Benefits:

Deeply hydrate skin

Anti-aging properties

Reduce blemishes and pigmentation

Increase collagen production

Remove dead skin cells

3) Oats and yogurt face mask

Oats and Yogurt face mask also works as a gentle cleanser (Image via Canva)

It is a perfect natural face mask for dry skin and also works as a gentle cleanser which is great for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Mix 1 tsp cooked oatmeal with 1 tsp plain yogurt (can add honey, optional) and then thoroughly apply on the face and neck, leave for 15 to 20 minutes. Then wash off with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

Deeply cleanse and hydrate the skin

Anti-inflammatory properties

Reduce spots and scars

Anti-aging properties

Maintains a healthy skin barrier

Gently removes dead skin cells

4) Honey and avocado face mask

Honey and Avocado face mask has antibacterial and hydrating properties (Image via Canva)

Avocados contain natural oils and nutrients that can hydrate and nourish all skin types. Honey has emollient properties and helps lock in moisture. This natural face mask will nourish and hydrate dry to extremely dry skin with many other skin-beneficial properties. Mix 1/4 cup avocado with 1 tsp honey, apply it on the face, leave it for 20 minutes maximum, and then rinse off.

Benefits:

Hydrating and nourishing

Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties

Gently exfoliates skin

Brighten skin tone

Reduce premature aging

5) Aloe vera and cucumber face mask

Aloe Vera and Cucumber face mask soothes irritated skin along with hydration (Image via Canva)

Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory agent that can calm red and inflamed skin. Cucumbers are rich in vitamin E and potassium and can hydrate the dry skin.

This face mask is easy to make: mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel with half-grated cucumber. Apply on the face and neck, leave for 15 to 20 minutes, and then rinse off.

Benefits:

Soothes and hydrates the skin

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidants and nutrients

Reduce pigmentation

Heals damaged skin barrier

Try these natural face masks at home and heal sensitive and dry skin without any side effects or harmful chemicals. Before embarking on the journey, make sure to test for allergies with a patch test.