5 best shampoos for PCOS hair loss 

PCOS hair loss is caused due to polycystic ovary syndrome, an endocrine disorder in millions of women worldwide. Hair loss in women with PCOS is often caused by hormonal imbalances, particularly high levels of androgens. Thus, choosing the right shampoo can be crucial in managing and minimizing PCOS hair loss.

Further, PCOS hair loss is primarily linked to hormonal imbalances. It can lead to increased production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone known to contribute to hair follicle miniaturization and eventual hair loss.

When choosing shampoos for PCOS hair loss, look for DHT blocking ingredients as they prevent the hormone from binding to hair follicles. Common DHT blocking ingredients include ketoconazole, saw palmetto, and pyrithione zinc.

Also, opt for shampoos enriched with essential nutrients like biotin, vitamin B, and minerals. These nutrients help promote overall hair health and hair strength, minimizing breakage and shedding. Shampoos for PCOS hair loss containing caffeine stimulate hair follicles, promoting hair growth. The best shampoos designed to address the specific needs of individuals dealing with PCOS hair loss can help minimize your hair loss problems.

Pura D’or, Viviscal, and three best shampoos for PCOS hair loss that strengthen and reduce hair breakage

1) Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Shampoo

Pura D'or stands out in the list for its natural and organic formulation. It includes a powerful blend of DHT blockers, such as saw palmetto and nettle extract to combat the hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS. Additionally, this shampoo is enriched with biotin and various vitamins, promoting overall hair health and strength, unlike other hair loss shampoos.

This shampoo is free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, making it a gentle yet potent solution for managing PCOS hair loss. Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Shampoo is available for $30 on Amazon.

2) Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Plixin Shampoo

Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Plixin Shampoo is an excellent premium hair care solution that addresses PCOS-related hair loss concerns. It is formulated with a unique blend of natural ingredients such as Capilla Longa (Curcumin), a natural compound backed by studies demonstrating its remarkable ability to reduce hair loss by up to 89% and enhance hair density by 52% after 150 days.

What sets this shampoo apart is that it features an amino acid complex for enhanced hair shaft integrity, crucial for combating PCOS related hair loss. Niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3, supports keratin levels in the hair, promoting overall hair health.

The formula not only addresses hair loss but also tackles excess sebum, offering a balanced and revitalized scalp. This shampoo is priced at $21 on Scandinavian Biolabs' official website and Amazon.

3) Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

The Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo is uniquely formulated to address PCOS hair loss and fragile hair. Beyond thickness, it provides strength and hydration, countering breakage caused by hormonal imbalance. It contains powerful ingredients like peptides and BHAs and stands out by incorporating hyper branched polymers and strengthening molecules.

Unlike generic hair loss solutions, it offers a targeted approach for those dealing with PCOS related hair loss and hair thinning concerns. Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo retails for $40 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

The renowned skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm's Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is specially designed to nourish the scalp and fortify hair strands. It effectively addresses PCOS related hair loss, promoting volume and thickness. With consistent use, it enhances hair strength, reducing breakage for healthier looking locks.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is priced at $60 on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

5) Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo suits all hair types and textures and is enriched with keratin, biotin, collagen, zinc, and the exclusive Ana:Tel complex that makes hair thicker and stronger. It is, therefore, particularly beneficial for those with PCOS related hair loss.

This shampoo distinguishes itself from other hair loss shampoos with its unique formulation and effectiveness in promoting hair growth and thickness. This shampoo is available for $12.28 on Viviscal's official website and on Amazon.

Choosing the right shampoo is a significant step in managing PCOS hair loss, as these five shampoos offer a range of formulations catering to various needs. A crucial step in selecting the right shampoo is to be mindful of the ingredients in these shampoos including DHT blockers, nutrient-rich formulas, caffeine, keratin, and proteins, which contribute to nourishing the scalp and promoting hair strength.

However, remember that it is always recommended that you first consult with a healthcare professional or dermatologist for personalized advice on managing PCOS related hair loss.