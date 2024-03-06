5 Best Valentino perfumes for women in 2024 

Valentino perfumes, thanks to their studded designer bottles filled with distinct aromas, are a favorite of many. For perfume enthusiasts, it’s impossible to miss out on the Valentino perfumes, which embody the luxury Italian fashion house’s signature motif, with parallel names, and emanate an air of grace.

Thanks to the exotic notes, each of the Valentino perfumes for women is significantly different from the others, courtesy of their distinct scent profiles. For example, the timeless Donna Born in Roma and the latest version, Donna Born in Roma Intense, are highly favored for their glamorous initial scents and long-lasting fragrances.

Varying from mild-to-potent keynotes to subtle undertones, the Valentino perfumes for women emit a more complex aroma, while layering warmth that lingers, even after everything else has dried down.

The top 5 women's Valentino perfumes in 2024

Incorporating floral, fruity, and woody scent profiles, each Valentino perfume for women has been designed by master aroma creators, keeping modern-day women in mind. Perfect for those perfumers looking for a signature scent for themselves, or who are shopping for someone they adore, one can never go wrong with something from Valentino.

Thus, the top 5 Valentino perfumes for women in 2024, which are worth splurging on, are:

Valentino Donna Born In Roma

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy

Valentino Voce Viva

Valentino Voce Viva Intense

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Intense

1) Valentino Donna Born In Roma

Popular in Valentino’s perfume collection, Donna Born in Roma, the first iteration of the brand’s classic perfume, smells warm and sensual, with a sweet jasmine-heavy floral aroma.

Categorized as a floral scent, sealed with surprisingly smoky and spicy elements, this EDP for women is a great choice for evening wear. Comprising keynotes like black currant, pink pepper, bergamot, and jasmine, the EDP emits a sweet aroma initially, but eventually settles into the skin, with the undertones of bourbon, vanilla, and wood notes.

Price: $120 (Amazon)

2) Valentino Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy

With an aromatic twist, Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy is a fruity and fresh feminine eau de parfum that is an amalgamation of sweet and mystic fragrances.

Sealed with notes of kiwi, Brazilian rose, jasmine, ambrette, and white musk, Donna EDP's scent is super-light and long-lasting. Thanks to its woody Texas cedar finish, this EDP can be worn year-round, making it ideal for spring and summer.

Price: $35 (Sephora)

3) Valentino Voce Viva

The perfect floral blend, Valentino's Voce Viva comprises the keynotes of orange blossom, golden gardenia, Italian bergamot, and mandarin orange. Being an addictive aroma, it is quite the heard-turner, thanks to its candy-like scent.

Further, the main notes blend with the undertones of moss accord and vanilla, emitting a warm, fresh, and feminine scent that is perfect for wearing as a daytime signature scent.

Price: $103 (Amazon)

4) Valentino Voce Viva Intense

With Lady Gaga as the face of the EDP, this dramatic aroma is a slightly intense version of the Voce Viva original.

Offering a similar scent profile with a subtle twist, each spritz delivers a fresh burst with notes of mandarin, bergamot, and orange blossom. The EDP melts with the undertones of jasmine and bourbon vanilla, leaving a lingering fragrance on the skin.

Price: $96 (Amazon)

5) Valentino Donna Born in Roma Intense

The latest drop, Born in Roma Intense, emits a warm fragrance, slightly on the heavier, spicier, and powdery side. Ideal for winter evenings, its keynotes of vanilla, amber, and jasmine radiate a cozy vibe, from the first spritz itself.

It concludes with the undertones of bergamot and black currant, along with benzoin, which smells sweet and smooth like vanilla. The fragrance being powerful, is perfect for special date nights or casual outings.

Price: $35 (Sephora)

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these best Valentino perfumes for women in 2024 from the French label's in-house website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Sephora.

Have we missed out on a few of your favorites? Let us know more in the comments below!