With Autumn makeup looks making the rounds, it's now time to catch up on winter makeup trends, for the holiday season isn’t far. One can already see multiple winter makeup trends for 2023 appearing in fashion week catwalks, TikTok, and on the red carpet.

While Christmas and Halloween looks will dominate everyone’s bucket list for some time, makeup lovers anticipate winter 2023 to bring about some easy-to-create, feisty makeup looks, some of which are explored in this listicle.

From pops of pastel shades on the eyes to bold black lips, here are five of the most trendy makeup looks of Winter 2023.

Latte makeup to Metallic tones: 5 best winter makeup trends of 2023

1) Latte makeup renewed

With Gigi Hadid sporting the Latte makeup look, the technique went viral with #lattemakeup garnering over 232.8 million views on TikTok. The new take on Latte makeup is replacing the bright and poppy tones of Strawberry makeup with darker and cooler tones.

Ideal products for this winter makeup look would be the newly launched Merit Solo Shadow Cream to Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow in the shade Warm Beige ($24) and the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($24) in the shade Vanilla Beige.

When creating this makeup look, think along the lines of coffee with cream tones and cinnamon kind of shades.

2) Minimalist makeup

With skincare taking centerstage during winters that are harsh on the skin, minimalist makeup looks always make for a good idea. Minimalist makeup ensures that the skin looks light and ethereal with a natural glow.

A contrast to the bold and grungy winter makeup trends, the minimalist trend involves using a lightweight foundation, blush, lipstick, and a finely milled setting powder using a fluffy eyeshadow brush to tackle shine.

Ideal products for this minimalist look are the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation ($49) and the Uoma Beauty Trippin Smooth Setting Powder ($29).

3) Gothcore makeup

Winters are incomplete without grunge and gothic makeup trends. The Gothcare makeup trend is all about smudgy black eyes, matte black lip shades and minimal face makeup as seen on the runways recently. The trend involves using products with a glowy base and brushed-up brows with dark makeup on features like the eyes and lips.

Products one can use for the gothcore makeup look are Sephora Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick ($15) in the shade Pink Tea and NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil ($5.49) in the shade Black Bean.

4) Cool toned makeup

Honey tones and warm orange shades dominate the summer season and one can definitely move in the opposite direction with cool tones for winter makeup. One can try a wash of grey eyeshadow on the lids and pair it with a greyish brown lip liner such as the MAC Lip Pencil in the shade Stone ($24) or Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil Brow, Eye, & Lip Liner in the shade Endless Cacao ($22).

The look can be completed with a purple-berry shade of blush and a dark sheer gloss for the lips. Product options for the same are the Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm ($20) and the E.L.F Cookies ‘N’ Dreams Lip Gloss ($21).

5) Metallic washed makeup

Winter makeup and the Holiday season go hand in hand so it’s time to grab those frosted lipsticks, glitter eyeshadow palettes, and metallic liquid eyeliners.

Recently a frequent addition to runway and red carpet looks, metallic washes are easy to ace. All one has to do is smear a metallic liquid eyeshadow over the lids with their fingertips for a shiny look and pair it with a frosty lip created using a metallic lip gloss and shimmery lip liner.

Go-to products for the metallic-washed makeup look are Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment in 24K ($18), and the Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Lip Gloss ($29).

Winter makeup trends of 2023 are here to stay and one can expect this list to extend as the holidays get closer. Easy to achieve with simple products, the abovementioned makeup trends of winter 2023 are a must-try.