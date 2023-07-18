5 most common beauty myths

Leafing through the pages of beauty journals or acknowledging word-of-mouth can readily lead a beauty buff wrong into a world of beauty myths and related delusions. It is thus easy to get hooked up in this wild inquisitiveness, be it the opinion that skin pores can be eradicated or the misapprehension that sunscreens are only required during the hot summer afternoons.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that not all myths surrounding the term 'beauty' are scientifically-backed since some may be inaccurate. Rather than viewing them as one's "grooming gospel," it is important to identify the unreliability of these beauty myths and avoid being easy prey.

Naturally, with many home remedies and beauty advice hovering around, it is easy to get disconnected. Hence, any beauty aficionado must distance oneself from these age-old beauty routines and prioritize protecting the skin from any possible after-effects.

Sunscreen for summer and 4 other beauty myths that are completely bogus

The ongoing tales of beauty myths threaded through the time's tapestry are passed down with reverence from eras. Chances are that the power of myths can mould one's perception of beauty. Be it certain home remedies, intake of fluids, washing hair, or applying sunscreen, these little tales can plant seeds of puzzlement concerning skincare, cosmetics, and beauty-related fortes.

Disproving these ordinary beauty myths has become necessary in today's beauty drive. True-to-life or accurate information will certainly aid beauty enthusiasts in making well-informed conclusions regarding their daily beauty routine. So, here are 5 of the most common beauty myths that needs to get out of one's head.

Beauty Myth 1: "Daily fluid intake improves dry skin."

One of the prevalent beauty myths implies that consuming liters of water can stop dry skin. While remaining hydrated has multiple benefits, this certain belief is unfounded. Rather, it is more effective to use topical therapies.

The skin's natural oils are vital in suppleness and hydration, so it's vital to include a nourishing moisturizer in a beauty enhancer's morning and evening skincare routine.

Key points:

Skin oils are essential for suppleness

Using a nourishing moisturizer assists in keeping the skin glowing and soft

Topical treatments are more effective

Beauty Myth 2: "Washing faces multiple times a day controls oiliness."

Over-cleansing the face can deprive the skin texture of its essential oils. It can lead to premature dryness and skin irritation. Washing the face twice daily, once after getting up from bed and before hitting the bed at night, is acceptable for healthy skin upkeep.

Too much face cleansing might disrupt the skin's natural pH balance and even initiate more oil production.

Key points:

Excessive cleansing targets for basic facial oil depletion and pH balance

It caters to premature skin dryness

Gives unwanted skin irritation

Beauty Myth 3: "Sunscreen is only necessary on sunny days."

Sunscreen is an essential beauty product for the daily skincare routine, regardless of climate or season. Invariant of overcast or drizzling days, damaging UVA and UVB rays can still infiltrate via the clouds and induce unnecessary and unwelcomed skin damage.

Thus, daily application of good sunscreen with an SPF30 or SPF50 helps safeguard the skin layers against early skin ageing, sunburns, and the threats of skin cancer.

Key points:

Daily skin protection and shields against the harsh UV rays

Prevents skin cancer

Stops from early skin ageing

Beauty Myth 4: "Dry shampoo answers all queries."

Often acting as an ideal tool for adding volume to those lovely locks, dry shampoo is a blessing for the effortless maintenance of freshly cleansed hair and its pleasant aroma. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that extreme use of dry shampoo can direct hair strands' dehydration. It results in a brittle, sore, and inflamed scalp. The steady buildup of products can induce the hair strands to lose their luster and vibrancy.

Thus, it is crucial to prioritize scalp care and restrict dry shampoo use to a maximum of a couple of times per week.

Key points:

Invigorating scent

Volumizes the hair strands

Shampooing twice a week is enough for scalp care

Beauty Myth 5: "All skin types may use hypo-allergenic or organic beauty products."

The hypo-allergenic or organic concept of using beauty products lacks a definite purpose as no universally recognized rules or policies specify its standards. Therefore, products labeled 'hypoallergenic' or 'organic' might not always be as safe as many beauty connoisseurs assume.

Some skin and hair care products are commonly crafted without typical allergenic components. To bypass these unfavourable reactions, it is important to check and familiarize oneself with the product ingredients thoroughly. Over time, this familiarity assists in identifying which product components are inappropriate or unsuitable for one's skin.

Key points:

Some beauty products lack the consistent standards

The beauty lover should have an awareness of product ingredients

Formulate a sound understanding

Questioning and challenging the beauty myths that often circulate in the industry is crucial. Understanding the truth behind these common misconceptions allows beauty enhancers to make more informed choices about their everyday beauty routine.

Remembering that what works for one beautiful individual may not necessarily work for another is crucial. So, listening to the skin's needs and consulting dermatologists or skincare professionals when in doubt is essential.

Furthermore, staying knowledgeable and empowered by purchasing quality hair and skin care products from certified retail sites paves the way to achieving the desired beauty goals.