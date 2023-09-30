5 most expensive foundations of all time

Expensive foundations are different from any typical drugstore makeup foundation with all-in-one powers. With their 2-3 digit prices, they serve the quality over the price they are taking. And that is how, with their fancy packaging, flawless bases, and innovative ingredients, we get easily persuaded to buy them as soon as possible.

The hunt to find the perfect foundation of all time is almost over. No matter how expensive these foundations can be, they provide a smooth and glowing complexion of anybody's dreams. We have noted down some of the five most expensive foundations available of all time, from Dior Beauty to Chantecaille, all ranging at a retail price of $88-$220.

Tom Ford to Guerlain: 5 must-have most expensive foundations of all time

1) Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum Foundation SPF 20

The foundation served by Dior Beauty is made with a combination of super-serum potent that contains anti-aging properties to slow down the aging process. This expensive foundation from Dior Beauty has a cellular complex in its formula packed inside their Dior's Capture Totale glass bottle.

The product is available on their official website, Nordstrom, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Dillards, and other beauty retailers for $85.

2) Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

This foundation by Tom Ford is infused with SPF-15 that's smooth and buildable, giving a natural coverage. It is a long-wear foundation that is humidity-resistant. The foundation contains a moisturizer-like formula that evens the skin tone, giving a supple and flawless look and a pore-free canvas, bringing out the features. It protects the skin from UVA/UVB damage, protecting it from the sun's shield.

The product is available on their official website, Bloomingdales, Net-a-Porter, Walmart, ModeSens, and other beauty retailers for $88.

3) Valmont L'Elixir Des Glacier Teint Majestueux

The Foundation by Valmont is an exclusive satin radiance foundation. The liquid foundation comes in four shade ranges known for boosting up the anti-aging effects and ensuring it spreads quickly and evenly. The color range shade comes from Porcelain to tan Sandy Beige. The foundation gives a natural glow to the skin, uplifting the dry skin and turning it into a healthy gleam.

The product is available on their official website, Vicki Morav, Karina, Aida Bicaj, and other beauty retailers for $220.

4) Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Foundation Concentrate

This bottle of expensive foundation is from Gurelain called the Orchidée Impériale and consists of 30ml luxury quality liquid foundation. This satin-like finish foundation gives a unique look to the skin, bringing a luminous radiance. This Guerlain foundation, known as an expensive foundation, helps the skin breathe with freshness and beauty, fading away the dullness.

The product is available at their official website, Beauty Court, Harrods, David Jones, Vickimorav, and other beauty retailers for $162.

5) Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Foundation

A cushion foundation with a water-based formula redefines one's skin tone. It is a weightless formula that presents super powerful anti-aging and anti-pollution benefits onto the skin once applied, all due to the Bionymph peptides present inside. The product serves 12 different shades and suits all skin types as it's made with a vegan formula, paraben and sulfate-free.

The product is available at their official website, Nordstrom, Bluemercy, and other beauty retailers for $139.

In the world of luxury cosmetics, the top-tier expensive foundations offer more than just a flawless finish. From Dior's anti-aging magic to Tom Ford's sun-shielding elegance, these foundations redefine beauty.

While they may come at a premium VIP price, these foundations provide a glimpse into the realm of perfection for those who appeal for a seek and unparalleled radiant complexion.